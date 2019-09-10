The Guildhall Library will host an event from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28 to help guide people in their efforts to trace their family history.
Join Kathy Noyes for a free class offering tips and tools for getting started in tracing genealogical roots. Her presentation will include forms, information on resources, and how to determine the validity of the information you have. There will be time during class to ask questions. This is not intended to be an advanced class but an aid to helping people begin the journey of connecting with their roots.
