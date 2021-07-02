After nearly 20 years of war, U.S. troops are leaving Afghanistan, and family members of local men who fought and died there agree it’s time for the withdrawal of American service members.
On Friday, American troops officially turned Bagram Air Base over to the Afghan military. U.S. military had been there since the fall of 2001 following the terrorist attacks against the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. Bagram was the entry point for tens of thousands of troops sent to Afghanistan as part of the War on Terror, and it was the jumping-off point for military operations throughout the country. It also was the point of departure from which the bodies of nearly 2,000 U.S. service members killed in action left for a return flight to the U.S.
Among those who sacrificed their lives in military service in Afghanistan were three men from Caledonia County: Spc. Ryan Grady, of West Burke, Sgt. Tristan Southworth, of Walden, both with the Vermont National Guard, and Cpl. Ian Muller, a Marine.
The U.S. military presence in Afghanistan had been dwindling significantly in the last decade. In mid-2011 there were nearly 100,000 U.S. troops there along with 35,000 contractors. A decade later, the troop number had fallen to about 3,000 with 18,000 contractors.
The decision to withdraw completely came in February 2020 with a peace deal brokered by the Trump administration with the Afghan government and the Taliban. The deal called for the withdrawal of U.S. forces by May 2021, and in exchange, the Taliban vowed to cut ties with al-Qaida and ensure that Afghanistan would not again become a haven for militants seeking to attack the U.S. After taking office, President Biden moved the withdrawal deadline to Sept. 11.
The current pace of withdrawal will have all but several hundred U.S. service personnel out of Afghanistan long before Sept. 11.
Recent Taliban activity in Afghanistan indicates U.S. forces are leaving a country with significant instability. Reports note that Afghans fear the government will struggle to deal with the Taliban. A U.N. representative said recently that 50 of Afghanistan’s 370 districts had fallen to Taliban militants since May.
Despite U.S. troops withdrawing from Afghanistan while the fighting continues, getting out is the right call, according to Clif and Susanne Muller, of Danville, Michael and Julie Southworth, of Walden, and James Grady, of Burke.
“It’s about time,” said Michael Southworth, Tristan’s dad. It should have happened sooner, he said.
“I think they met their goal, the stability enough to get out of there, and once that goal was met they should have been pulled, in my mind, and let that country do what they need to do,” he said. “It’s about time they do something on their own.”
Ian’s mom, Susanne, said, “I think we should have left a long time ago.”
“We’ve been there long enough,” said James Grady, who added that the nearly 20-year military presence there didn’t achieve anything of significance compared to the loss of life and military investment.
“It was a waste of soldiers’ lives for something that was not completed,” he said. “It was an incomplete mission.”
Still, James Grady said, remaining there would not amount to anything but more loss of life.
“What are we are going to do stay there for another 2o, 40 years,” he said. “We need to bring soldiers home; we’ve had enough death.”
James Grady, who served in the military for 38 years, said the failure to establish a stable Afghanistan through the U.S. military was not a fault of the U.S. military. He said the failure lies with the Afghan people.
Clif, Ian’s dad, said the mission in Afghanistan was more clearly defined early on when the U.S. military presence in the Middle East was about disrupting terrorist networks, targeting al-Qaeda and finding Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.
“We had a better focus when it started,” he said. After bin Laden was killed, “We more or less started losing our focus in terms of a goal and what we were trying to accomplish. We weren’t reaching any defined goals.”
Withdrawing from Afghanistan despite its state of unrest does not constitute defeat, according to the family members of the fallen soldiers, for those who fought there and for those who fought and died there.
“With our troops coming out, the legacy is that they fought hard, they fought gallantly, and they fought courageously and that’s all you can say,” said Susanne. “We sent men there and they did their job.”
Kevin Grady, of Hardwick, has the perspective of having lost his brother, Ryan, to the fight and having served in Afghanistan himself. He said the withdrawal takes nothing away from their service.
“It doesn’t diminish what we did, what we signed up for,” he said. “We were doing the mission the best we could.”
His dad believes the results in Afghanistan do not justify the loss of his son. “I feel like his sacrifice didn’t come to anything,” he said.
Kevin Grady, who is now a staff sergeant in the Vermont Guard, was serving in a different unit than Ryan’s but was on the same base in Afghanistan when Ryan was there. The 11-year anniversary of Ryan’s death by an improvised explosive device was on Friday.
Ryan Grady was the first of the three local men killed in combat in Afghanistan. Tristan Southworth was killed on Aug. 22, 2010 in Paktiya, Afghanistan, when insurgents attacked his unit with small arms and rocket-propelled grenade fire. Muller died in combat operations on March 11, 2011, in the Helmand province of Afghanistan.
Julie Southworth said when her son left for Afghanistan, there was a basic understanding of the mission that made sense.
“I think after 9/11 we needed to do something, whether it was the right thing or the wrong thing, to be honest, you can debate that forever,” she said. “We knew the basics: train those people over there and weed out the bad guys.”
Said Clif Muller, “We were attacked without provocation, and then we had to do something. I mean we couldn’t just let the towers come down and two thousand people die and just not do anything.”
Their sons knew the risks of that military response.
“[Ian] understood we were at war,” said Susanne Muller. “I think for kids who enlist at wartime it’s really a calling. He knew what the risks were, but I don’t think you really know what the risks are until you put your boots on foreign soil and you’re taking fire.”
The family members have nothing negative to say about the U.S. military or its leadership.
“I’m not talking down military at all, and I don’t care for people who do,” said Julie Southworth. “The Army was, and they still are, very supportive. We could call them today and say we need something, and they’d make it happen.”
“I used to be an anti-war person, but we’re a nation of defense,” said Susanne Muller. “We have a voluntary military, and we need men who will volunteer and go and fight. Just one percent of the population volunteer to do that and the rest of us get to enjoy the privileges of living in a safe and secure country without war on our soil.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.