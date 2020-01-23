Lebanon Man Faces Decades In Prison For Assaulting Haverhill Man

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Brenden P. Harriman, seen here during a bail hearing in November at Grafton Superior Court, faces decades in prison after being indicted for allegedly assaulting a 79-year-old Haverhill man in November. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
In a case prompting Haverhill officials and county corrections officials to develop measures to protect the public from newly released inmates, the man accused of brutally assaulting a 79-year-old Haverhill man and stealing his Jeep now faces decades in prison.
In the January round of Grafton Superior Court indictments publicly released Wednesday, Brenden P. Harriman, 21, of Lebanon, was charged for the Nov. 4 incident, which authorities said occurred the same afternoon he was released from Grafton County House of Corrections in North Haverhill in a previous assault case.
