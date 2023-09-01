LED Announces Progress In Deficit Reduction

LYNDON — The Lyndon Electric Department is chipping away at a million-dollar operating deficit.
Following a 12.44 percent rate hike, LED has started to see a five-figure monthly increase in electric sales revenue.
“If we continue to see additional revenues [in the range of] $70,000 to $80,000 … we definitely hope we can put a dent in” the deficit, said LED Comptroller Erica Welton this week.
Lyndon Electric Department submitted the rate hike for Public Utilities Commission approval in the spring. However, by law, LED can impose the rate hike while the application is pending, and did so on June 5.
General Manager Jon Elwell said it was necessary to raise rates before approval because LED was running “a pretty significant deficit.”
Under the increase, the monthly bill for the average household using 600-kilowatt hours would go up by approximately $11.61.
If the Public Utilities Commission approves a lesser markup, LED would refund the difference to its 5,927 customers across 11 towns.
The rate increase would be LED’s first in 13 years and will offset a projected $1 million shortfall in 2023.
In the first billing cycle after the rate hike was imposed, LED decreased its deficit by approximately $30,000, Welton said.
To maintain cash flow in the face of higher expenses, mounting debt, and rising power costs, LED took out a $300,000 loan last year that it is still paying back. The publicly owned utility began to repay the loan in June in $50,000 monthly installments.
At the same time, the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority waived nearly $8,000 in penalties for late payments on power purchasing.
The VPPSA granted relief after Elwell explained LED’s financial recovery plan.
“I went before the VPPSA board and let them know what was going on, and that this is not forever. That we had a rate case pending before the state and, assuming it is approved, things will improve financially for [LED],” he said. “We have gotten on a payment system with VPPSA and we can see a light at the end of the tunnel. We are paying [our power purchase balance] down now, and we’ve got a plan in place to make sure we are in good shape by the end of the year and not in arrears anymore.”
Lyndon Electric Department’s shortfall can be attributed to three primary cost drivers:
Green Power: LED spends considerably more to comply with the state’s Renewable Energy Standard.
LED switched 43 percent of its portfolio from low-cost nuclear to higher-cost wind and hydro — at nearly double the price per megawatt hour.
The choice was made under pressure. The Renewable Energy Standard law requires utilities to have 75 percent non-nuclear renewable power by 2032. That target will likely be raised to 100 percent at some point. LED is at around 60 percent.
Gas Prices: Last year, due to the rising cost of purchasing power from natural gas plants, LED exceeded its power purchase budget.
Natural gas accounts for 57 percent of New England’s energy, and fluctuations can have dramatic regional impacts.
While natural gas prices have come down since last year’s spike, prices could remain erratic going forward due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Inflation: Under its antiquated rate, LED cannot cover costs for operations, maintenance, salary, and benefits.
