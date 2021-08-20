LED General Manager Retiring

The General Manager of the Lyndonville Electric Department is retiring.
Bill Humphrey, who was hired as manager by LED in September of 2016, said Friday it’s just time for someone else to do the job.
“I’ve got 42 years in the industry and I’ve done all I could and it’s just time to hand off the reigns to someone else,” said Humphrey. “This has been my dream job. Once I decided I was going to stay in the utility business I always wanted to come home and I always wanted to be the head of Lyndonville Electric.”
The Lyndonville Board of Trustees, which oversees LED, will begin the search for a new manager next week. But Humphrey has not set a date for his departure yet because he wants to be available to help with the transition to a new manager.
“I have no set date,” said Humphrey. “I’m just gonna be here for as long or as short as it takes.”
Humphrey was born in St. Johnsbury and graduated from Lyndon Institute. He was promoted from within after working at LED for 17 years as Superintendent of Operations.
Lyndonville Administrator Justin Smith said Humphrey has served the community well.
“Bill has provided a great deal of experience and leadership to the electric department,” said Smith. “Not only as the general manager but as superintendent previous to that. He’s also been a manager that had the ratepayers’ interest in mind when doing projects…”
The Lyndonville Trustees are scheduled to discuss the search for Humphrey’s replacement at their regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lyndonville Municipal Building.
