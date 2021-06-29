LYNDON — Lyndonville Electric Department has reported over $194,000 in unpaid bills this years.
That’s approximately 40% more than usual, LED manager Bill Humphrey told the Lyndonville Board of Trustees on Monday.
LED will look to recoup those losses beginning next month.
The state moratorium on disconnections expires July 15, with to-be-announced caveats.
Meanwhile, a new state-administered program is expected to help LED customers pay off overdue utility bills.
Because LED retail sales are up 11% from 2019 (pre-COVID), the utility could see a windfall if substantial customers settle their past-due accounts.
“We hope to get a significant amount of the arrearages paid,” Humphrey said. “So we may end up for the better out of this, than we would typically do.”
JUST SAY NO
Lyndonville could challenge a state law designed to promote electric vehicles.
House Bill 433 requires communities to locate a publicly available Level 3 charging port within five miles of every interstate exit. Lyndon has two exits on I-91.
The law also requires public electric utilities, like LED, to build a rate structure for charging electric vehicles by June 30, 2024.
Humphrey warned that the installation of charging ports and other provisions of the bill, such as the installation of a smart meter system, could cost “millions.”
“When we look at history, rules strongly favor newer technology and that is subsidized by ratepayers, typically,” Humphrey said, comparing H133 to metering. “If history repeats itself, this will be an expensive proposition for us.”
Trustee Susan Mills suggested that Lyndonville not comply.
“We need to just say no,” she said. “It’s obviously something that was passed by the legislature. I think everything that the legislature passes is not necessarily the right thing that should be passed. I think we should just say no, this is not a feasible thing for a small municipal electric utility to do. And I think we should go as far as we have to go to fight it.”
Humphrey agreed and expressed frustration with the law. He said it doesn’t match the needs of small rural communities.
“All of this stuff is nice and it’s a great use of technology but does it really benefit our ratepayers, because the vast majority are not going to drive electric cars. The vast majority are not going to use the benefits of a smart metering system. It does nothing to increase reliability or restoration times for us. It doesn’t keep rates low. And the feedback that I get from our customers is low rates and reliable power [are the priorities], and people still believe in that,” he said.
NOT SO SUNNY
Solar power continues to eat into Lyndonville Electric Department profits.
Existing solar projects have already cost LED $400,000 in annual revenue, and new projects threaten further losses.
Earlier this month a solar power start-up attempted to lure away the Kingdom East School District, a $90,000 per year LED customer.
That project has since been shelved by the developer. But the concerns remain, Humphrey said.
In a letter dated June 15, he warned Kingdom East about what he called the “predatory practices” of solar developers.
He said solar projects typically siphon away customers from local utilities, in order to be viable.
The continued loss of LED customers to solar projects could eventually force LED’s first rates increase since 2012, he said.
Meanwhile, state regulations do not require solar projects to compensate public utilities for line maintenance, shifting those costs to ratepayers, he said.
He said changes to state regulations, intended to minimize the impacts, were insufficient.
Wrote Humphrey, “I hold no animosity toward solar developers for their business model; they follow the rules as determined by the [Public Utilities Commission] and [Public Service Department]. However, the rules heavily favor solar developers. My irritation lies with the architects of the net metering ‘plan’ that created a business model that, for all Vermont utilities, is unsustainable. As was stated in last week’s meeting, benefits for net metering will reduce later this year because the PUC has realized the damage done to the incumbent utilities. However, in my opinion, it is too little and way too late.”
In closing, Humphrey raised the possibility of LED developing its own solar field, to meet state clean energy targets, and keep solar power revenue in the community. However, no such efforts are currently underway.
OLD MILL
Trustees have a decision to make on the Old Red Mill: Fix it up, or tear it down?
The 125-year-old mill was LED’s original power station and is now used for storage. The lower floors for the aging building are beginning to buckle.
Humphrey recommended the historic building be renovated. The first step would be a state-mandated archaeological and engineering study to determine the minimum cost to preserve the building, and the maximum cost to return it to current use. Humphrey guessed a study would cost roughly $20,000.
It was not Humphrey’s first choice.
However, he said, demolition was impractical because the old mill is located next to the current hydroelectric plant. Tearing the mill down posed a danger to the pipes that feed water to the plant’s turbines, and would destabilize the plant’s driveway, requiring the installation of a costly retaining wall.
Ultimately the cost difference between renovation and demolition was negligible, Humphrey said.
“I thought tear down was a great option,” he said. “But, based on the back-of-napkin calculation, it appears to be cheaper to rehab the building than to tear down the building and [build a retaining wall],” he said.
KENNAMETAL UPDATE
Plans to demolish the former Kennametal plant have stirred interest in the site.
Municipal Administrator Justin Smith as “a couple of local people” have inquired about the vacant building, after news broke that it would be razed.
Nothing is imminent, Smith said, but he expressed hope a buyer could be found and the building could be spared.
“We’ll see if that interest leads to a new occupant or not,” he said, adding “I’d like to see it repurposed and not torn down.”
Potential buyers face a dilemma, Smith said.
Groundwater contamination has been detected underneath the property, migrating north underneath Main Street towards the Passumpsic River.
However, propriety owner Bosch Global won’t allow a Phase II site assessment until a buyer signs a purchase and sales agreement, Smith said.
In doing so, a buyer would waive liability protection, and be responsible for potentially costly environmental cleanup.
If a serious buyer comes forward, Smith hoped Bosch would allow a Phase II study in advance.
“It’s very unlikely you’ll get somebody that agrees to sign their name to something and say ‘We’ll buy it, but we don’t know what’s on it yet.’ That’s not going to happen,” Smith said.
Bosch has not announced a timeline for razing the building. It’s unclear if the company would postpone demolition in order to open talks with a potential buyer.
It may be a while before the town gets answers, Smith said, noting it was not a top concern for the multi-billion dollar company.
“It’s a big deal for us, but it’s not high on their priority list,” he said.
