LED Set To Raise Rates In 2023

LYNDON — Faced with a seven-figure deficit, Lyndonville Electric Department plans to raise its rates.
The municipally-owned utility will request a rate increase from state regulators later this year, LED manager Jon Elwell told the Village Trustees on Monday.
He said LED is projected to run a million-dollar deficit this year because of sky-high power costs. Natural gas accounts for 57 percent of New England’s power production and the war in Ukraine has disrupted supply and rapidly raised prices.
The rate hike would help to offset those costs, Elwell said.
He expects rates will go up at least 10 percent. It would be LED’s first increase since 2010.
“This is attributable to the power supply,” Elwell said. “This is a result of what is going on in the marketplace and the Northeast’s reliance on natural gas.”
BUDGET MATTERS
The projected million-dollar deficit was built into LED’s 2023 proposed budget of $11.8 million, a 13 percent increase over the previous year.
Expressing concern over the increase, Village Trustees instructed Elwell to make cuts where possible.
“I think the ratepayers have the right to expect LED to tighten their belt, look at all costs, and act accordingly,” said Village Trustees Chair Doug Conly.
Elwell estimated he could remove another $30,000 to $50,000 from the proposed budget, and agreed to return with an amended budget on Feb. 20.
However, he warned that making further cuts to the budget could impact LED operations, particularly emergency response during severe storms, and could require LED to borrow additional funds.
The utility has already taken out a $300,000 loan to help with cash flow.
“You will have trimmed every ounce of fat and then, when something unexpected happens [like severe weather over the recent Christmas weekend] and all of a sudden we’re out $75,000 that we weren’t expecting to have to spend, where does that come from? Then we’re deeper in the hole because we didn’t budget for anything,” Elwell said.
LED cannot request a rate increase from Vermont regulators until its 2022 audit is completed.
Based on the current timeline, Conly estimated a rate increase would not be approved until June and Elwell said it might be “even later” in the year.
Elwell said the combination of the $300,000 loan and the rate increase would “hopefully get us back on our feet. Not immediately, but maybe a year from now we’ll be in a much better, much more stable position.”
He cautioned that an additional rate increase may be required in 2024.
REGIONAL PROBLEM
The last LED rate hike was in 2010 at the tail end of the last spike in natural gas prices, which ended when the U.S. increased domestic production, according to Elwell.
He said the war in Ukraine was largely responsible for the current spike, because of its impact on the global demand for natural gas, which has increased the cost of purchasing power from natural gas plants.
LED would be one of the last utilities locally to raise its rates in response to market changes.
Last year the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative raised rates by 77 percent, Eversource and Liberty doubled their rates, and Littleton (N.H.) Water and Light increased rates by approximately 37 percent (effective on Nov. 1).
In Vermont, five electric companies — Stowe Electric, Burlington Electric, Washington Electric Co-op, Vermont Electric Co-op, and Morrisville Water & Light — requested rate hikes last month. Vermont Electric Co-op filed for an 8.19 percent increase in November.
