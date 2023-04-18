LYNDON — Lyndonville Electric Department will raise its rates for the first time in a decade.
By a 5-0 vote on Monday, the Village Trustees supported plans for a 12.44 percent increase effective June 4.
LED expects to submit the rate hike for Public Utilities Commission review by Wednesday. PUC will have the final say and could approve a lesser markup.
Under the proposed increase, the monthly bill for the average household using 600-kilowatt hours would go up by approximately $11.61.
It will impact 5,927 customers across 11 towns.
“This is difficult news,” said General Manager Jon Elwell. “We want our customers to know we’ve done everything we could to keep costs low.”
“We’re committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity. One of the many benefits of being a community-owned utility is that we care about our neighbors, and want to work with anyone who is struggling.”
LED customers can provide feedback during the Public Utility Commission’s rate review process. For more information visit https://puc.vermont.gov/
COST PRESSURE
Why the rate increase?
The municipally-owned utility projects revenue will be $1 million below expenses in 2023.
It’s a sign of how much energy and operations costs have increased since the last rate hike 13 years ago.
The following are the primary cost drivers:
Green Power: LED spends considerably more to comply with the state’s Renewable Energy Standard.
LED switched 43 percent of its portfolio from low-cost nuclear to higher-cost wind and hydro — at nearly double the price per megawatt hour.
The choice was made under pressure. The Renewable Energy Standard law requires utilities to have 75 percent non-nuclear renewable power by 2032. That target will likely be raised to 100 percent at some point. LED is at around 60 percent.
Gas Prices: Last year, due to the rising cost of purchasing power from natural gas plants, LED exceeded its power purchase budget.
Natural gas accounts for 57 percent of New England’s energy, and fluctuations can have dramatic regional impacts.
While natural gas prices have come down since last year’s spike, prices could remain erratic going forward due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Inflation: Under its antiquated rate, LED cannot cover costs for operations, maintenance, salary, and benefits.
To maintain cash flow in the face of higher expenses, mounting debt, and rising power costs, LED took out a $300,000 loan last year that it is still paying back.
PART OF A TREND
LED would be one of the last utilities locally to raise its rates in response to market changes.
Others have announced double-digit rate hikes in recent months in response to inflation and higher renewable energy rates.
In recent months PUC approved rate hikes for Barton Village Electric (18.27 percent increase), Hardwick Electric (13.03 percent), and Morrisville Water and Light (11.25 percent).
Stowe Electric, Burlington Electric, Washington Electric Co-op, and Vermont Electric Co-op also requested rate hikes.
Across the border, in the past year, the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Unitil raised rates 77 percent, Eversource and Liberty doubled their rates, and Littleton (N.H.) Water and Light increased rates by approximately 37 percent (effective on Nov. 1).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.