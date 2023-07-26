LED To Replace ‘Lyndonville’ With ‘Lyndon’ After Merger
Lyndon Electric Department will have to remove the 'Lyndonville' from its signage, logos, letterheads, business cards and so on as part of the town-village merger that took effect July 1.

LYNDON — The Lyndonville Electric Department has been renamed the Lyndon Electric Department as part of the town-village merger.

On Monday, LED manager Jon Elwell told the electric department’s newly-formed Board of Commissioners that the name change would require the municipally owned utility to replace “Village of Lyndonville” with “Town of Lyndon” wherever it appears.

