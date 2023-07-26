LED To Replace ‘Lyndonville’ With ‘Lyndon’ After Merger

LYNDON — The Lyndonville Electric Department has been renamed the Lyndon Electric Department as part of the town-village merger.
On Monday, LED manager Jon Elwell told the electric department’s newly-formed Board of Commissioners that the name change would require the municipally owned utility to replace “Village of Lyndonville” with “Town of Lyndon” wherever it appears.
“That includes a lot of different things,” Elwell said.
He listed business cards, building signage, vehicle logos, and bank account information.
The name changeover may take time due to the department’s financial situation. LED recently enacted its first rate increase in 13 years to offset a projected $1 million shortfall in 2023.
“As you know, our finances are extremely tight,” Elwell said. “What we feel we can reasonably do this year, we will do. But there will undoubtedly be a number of things that we’re probably going to have to wait until next year to get done.”
LED serves 5,927 customers across 11 towns.
The merger will not impact the names of municipal emergency services, which will continue to be called ‘Lyndonville’ police and fire.
NEW BOARD
Under the town-village merger effective July 1, the five-member Village Trustees were dissolved, and the members were re-assigned: Two were appointed to the Select Board, and three formed the brand new LED Board of Commissioners.
The Commissioners held their inaugural meeting on Monday, and Doug Conly was named chair.
All three commission seats will go to election in March for terms of one, two and three years, respectively. Thereafter, one seat will go to an election each year.
Commissioner powers are outlined under 79 VSA 2915.
PUBLIC HEARING
Lyndonville Electric Department’s proposed 12.44 percent rate increase went to a virtual public hearing on July 17.
Three members of the public participated: Akin Adeboye, Deborah Stannard and Cassy Janes.
They did not comment during the public hearing, however, Adeboye submitted written comment afterward, writing, “This rate hike is unfair knowing the financial demographics of folks that live in the Lyndonville area. There is also the problem of inflation and how it is becoming more challenging to make ends meet. Also, while rates haven’t gone up in 12 years, I think it is unfair for the rate to make this sudden jump by this much. Please consider that this is a huge increase and repel this hike rate at this time.”
LED submitted the rate hike for Public Utilities Commission approval last month with unanimous Village Trustees’ support.
However, LED is allowed by law to impose the rate hike while the application is pending and did so on June 5.
General Manager Jon Elwell said it was necessary to raise rates before approval because LED was running “a pretty significant deficit.”
Under the increase, the monthly bill for the average household using 600 kilowatt hours would go up by approximately $11.61.
If the Public Utilities Commission approves a lesser markup, LED will refund the difference to its 5,927 customers across 11 towns.
The rate increase would be LED’s first in 13 years and offset a projected $1 million shortfall in 2023.
The shortfall can be attributed to three primary cost drivers:
Green Power: LED spends considerably more to comply with the state’s Renewable Energy Standard.
LED switched 43 percent of its portfolio from low-cost nuclear to higher-cost wind and hydro — at nearly double the price per megawatt hour.
The choice was made under pressure. The Renewable Energy Standard law requires utilities to have 75 percent non-nuclear renewable power by 2032. That target will likely be raised to 100 percent at some point. LED is at around 60 percent.
Gas Prices: Last year, due to the rising cost of purchasing power from natural gas plants, LED exceeded its power purchase budget.
Natural gas accounts for 57 percent of New England’s energy, and fluctuations can have dramatic regional impacts.
While natural gas prices have come down since last year’s spike, prices could remain erratic going forward due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Inflation: Under its antiquated rate, LED cannot cover costs for operations, maintenance, salary, and benefits.
To maintain cash flow in the face of higher expenses, mounting debt, and rising power costs, LED took out a $300,000 loan last year that it is still paying back.
