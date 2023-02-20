Legal Battle Over State’s Attorney Appointment Continues

The legal battle about the appointment of Farzana Leyva as Orleans County State’s Attorney continues.
St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh has questioned the appointment of Leyva by Gov. Phil Scott.
Attorney Sleigh has argued that there should be a special election held to replace former state’s attorney Jennifer Barrett because her term ended on Jan. 31.
Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson, who is handling the case, has already denied Attorney David Sleigh’s request for an injunction to stop Gov. Phil Scott from swearing in Leyva as Orleans County State’s Attorney.
Orleans Superior Court
And the governor’s office has also moved to dismiss Sleigh’s complaint for several reasons.
But the judge also told the parties that they are welcome to present more information and responses about the situation.
Attorney Sleigh, who represents 31 clients in Orleans Superior Court, has now filed a lengthy document that further explains his argument and opposes the governor’s motion to dismiss the complaint.
“This case presents a classic interpretation of a statutory provision, 17 V.S.A. § 2623, which on its face limits the Governor’s appointment powers as authorized by the constitutional provision granting him the same to those occurring by death or resignation,” wrote Attorney Sleigh in his summary. “This sort of interpretation is a core element of judicial authority. Chapter II, § 20. Given the stated purposes and explicit language, Vermont election law provides for the special election for the Orleans State’s Attorney that the Vermont Constitution requires.”
Attorney Sleigh says he has no problem with Leyva becoming the state’s attorney but he is concerned about the governor’s office following state law.
Sleigh has argued that state law prohibits the appointment of a state’s attorney by the governor once the previous state’s attorney’s term has expired.
Gov. Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci, says the Vermont Constitution allows the governor to fill any vacancy in any office.
Leyva has served as interim state’s attorney since Barrett was appointed as a Superior Court Judge by Gov. Scott in September of 2022. Leyva then ran a write-in campaign during the November election but did not win.
