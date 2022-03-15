One of a kind.
That’s how Richard Smith remembers Northeast Kingdom legend Dudley Bell, who died Friday after a year-long bout of melanoma at the age of 89.
Smith was an inaugural member of the NEK Senior Tennis Group that Bell founded two decades ago, and he remembered being in awe of Bell’s energy and stamina.
“It was just so inspiring that someone 20 years older than most of us was that active,” Smith said.
Bell never slowed down.
He was the captain of the basketball team at Springfield College, where he graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s in physical education and a master’s in physical education/organization and administration.
He was a 40-plus year tennis pro who taught 25 years at the Country Club of Pittsfield, Mass., and 13 years at the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club, earning a place in the USPTA New England Hall of Fame. The USTA New England Division once named Bell and his family the Tennis Family of the Year
He spent nearly 40 years at Lyndon State College (now NVU-Lyndon) as a physical education professor, department chair, coach (of eight teams) and athletic director. The tennis courts and museum were named in his honor in 2006 and his 1964 basketball team was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. In 1986 he introduced the first Tennis Management program, with a practicum and internship program.
He was also a year-round athlete who founded NEK Senior Tennis, organized golf outings and competed in the Vermont Senior Games and more than 10 National Senior Games, where he competed in 28 events in track and field, racquetball, basketball and softball.
He was also an avid sports fan who frequently traveled to attend the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York, where he got to know the Williams family, and the University of Vermont men’s basketball team, typically sitting behind the bench at home games in Patrick Gym.
He often rode to games with George and Sue Coppenrath when their son, former St. J and UVM standout Taylor, played for the Catamounts.
“We had some great conversations about basketball and life in general,” George said. “He was quite a character.”
George also saw Bell’s athletic side through basketball. They played pickup games on occasion and once competed for the Vermont entry in the National Senior Games.
“He was an athlete’s athlete in my opinion,” Coppenrath said. “I don’t think I’ve ever met a more varied, talented athlete, really. He did so many different sports. And he was a genuinely nice guy.”
Bell leaves a legacy that will be hard to quantify.
That’s because he touched so many lives, including his former players and students at LSC. That includes Bill Beddie, who played tennis and earned a tennis management degree under Bell.
“He always went the extra step for every one of his students,” Beddie said, recalling when he missed the financial aid application deadline his senior year. “I got a letter saying there’s no more financial aid. So I called Dudley, and he said wait right there. A half-hour later he called back and said ‘I just talked to [his wife] Mary Lou, you’re going to live with us.’ Then another hour goes by and I get another call. It was Dudley saying ‘You and I have an appointment with the financial aid office on Monday.’ And when that appointment came around, I got financial aid. He just went the extra step everywhere he went. You’ll find people that owe everything to him. He made their careers. There are lots of people like that.”
Bell would have turned 90 on March 16.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou, three children Cassie, David, and Peter, and many grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home in Lyndonville on Sunday from 11-2, concluding with a celebration of life at 1:30.
A Facebook post announcing his passing on Tuesday drew many responses. Those replies included such superlatives as ‘good,’ ‘great,’ ‘wonderful,’ ‘amazing,’ and ‘lovely.’
Richard Smith said Bell’s memory and example will be carried on by those who knew him.
That includes the members of the NEK Senior Tennis group during their Monday matches.
“So many people look forward to that. People that might not otherwise play tennis. They know they can show up on Monday nights and they get to be part of the group. That continues because of Dudley.”
