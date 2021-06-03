A special guest joined Waterford School’s final staff meeting of the year.
Diana Nyad, at age 64, swam over 110 miles from Cuba to Florida without the aid of a shark cage, becoming the first person ever to do so. It was her fifth attempt.
On Wednesday afternoon, she Zoomed into Waterford’s final staff meeting of the year and expressed her gratitude for all their efforts to educate and support children during a global pandemic.
“Young people up to old people like me will never forget the way you reinvented yourselves and teaching,” Nyad said. “Maybe you didn’t have to face a shark, but evidently you faced quite a lot.”
Waterford staff have been using Nyad’s 2013 swim and ensuing TED talk — entitled “Never, ever give up” — as a rallying cry for their work since August, when brand-new Principal Chris Miller shared the video.
“The power, resilience, endurance as well as the relationship Diana and her team exhibited supporting each other through their historic swim has been our rallying cry this year,” wrote Miller in his May 28 communication with parents. “When things get tough our mantra has been ‘just keep swimming.’”
“I can honestly say that I’m not sure how we would have navigated this without this story framing our year for us,” he wrote.
Based on Nyad’s 53-hour journey, Miller instituted a monthly recognition of staff members with spray-painted flippers, swimming masks, and snorkels.
As the year came to a close, Miller decided to email the recognitions to the contact information listed on Nyad’s website to express his gratitude, not expecting a response.
After less than 24 hours, the legendary athlete emailed him back.
“Your inspired awards are replete with stories of your brave and resilient teachers and leaders,” Nyad wrote. “Reading of their dedication is deeply moving to both Bonnie [her best friend] and me.”
Nyad sent a signed poster to the school and asked if she might do a Zoom talk with the staff. However, she recognized they might not have the time.
“If all that’s too much for their busy schedules, let me say that the hardships teachers underwent over the past year, followed by the extraordinary measures they took to continue their kids’ education, is one of the heroic responses to the epidemic,” Nyad wrote. “Clearly, your staff at Waterford are those very heroes.”
When the school year began, Miller said the focus was on ordering extra beds, measuring classrooms and designating isolation rooms … not on how to educate children in the hardest of times or what to do if they weren’t learning.
First and second-grade teacher Jenelle Noble, who received a “deep dive” recognition in March, and school counselor Jessie Lanham, who received a “snorkel/breather” recognition in May, said Wednesday that the past school year held a constant learning curve for everyone: new students, new protocols, new technology.
Teachers and staff were put in a situation that they had no control over, working with online and in-person students every day. Noble described every teacher as exhausted, sacrificing personal boundaries in order to answer queries at all hours.
In addition, Waterford staff had a brand new principal and weren’t sure what to expect.
“But the beautiful thing about this place is that we all laugh as we swim and we support each other every day,” said Lanham.
Miller told Nyad on Wednesday that never in his wildest dreams did he expect her to join the staff in June.
The endurance athlete spoke to staff about her life and many attempts at the Cuba-Florida swim, sharing that she attributed her success in her 60s instead of on her first attempt at age 28 because, with age, she understood the need for a team.
Nyad told staff that she was honored her team’s journey was used as a metaphor for their efforts and read out the entire list of staff who received awards.
“Today I look at all of you, finishing over 15 months of extreme sacrifice,” she said.
Staff members teared up, laughed, and cheered as Nyad read the list and played her trumpet to celebrate them.
“I only wish I could meet you all in person,” Nyad said.
Waterford School managed to only have one fully remote day out of the entire year.
“We know [in-person learning] is what’s best for kids,” said Lanham. “Even the most academically-inclined students suffered last year, and around here internet is not guaranteed.”
Lanham and Noble said they really appreciated the emphasis on working as a team to get through the year, and that it was nice to have the recognition as a reminder of their efforts.
“Every one of you working in the state are truly heroes,” Miller told the staff. “Kids have found safety in you. As hard as it’s been, as stressful as it’s been, you’ve shown up and brought it every day.”
“What a wild ride it’s been,” he said. “But we’ve done it. We’re there. We can see the lights: the US is right here.”
