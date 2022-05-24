ST. JOHNSBURY — Half of the lawmakers gathered for the NEK Chamber Legislative Breakfast in the St. Johnsbury House on Monday are seeking re-election.
At two tables, side-by-side, separated by a podium, were six legislators; three at one table and three at the other. By design or not, the legislators at each table shared the same plan concerning re-election. At one table sat Rep. Marty Feltus, Rep. Marcie Martel and Sen. Joe Benning; they are not running for re-election. At the other table were three lawmakers looking for voters to return them to the Statehouse: Sen. Jane Kitchel, Rep. Scott Beck and Rep. Scott Campbell.
“I don’t know if it’s just a coincidence, but everybody to the table on my left is running for re-election. Everybody at my table is not, so I’ll leave it to you to decide which of us looks more relieved,” said Benning.
The event on Monday was the last of the monthly breakfast meetings during the 2022 legislative session. It was the second time the meeting was held in person since the start of the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, attendance was strong for the breakfast sessions as members of the public took advantage of the opportunity to hear directly from their legislators about work being done in Montpelier. Now that the meetings are back in public after the COVID hiatus, there have been few people attending.
NEK Chamber Director Darcie McCann said despite the low attendance it’s important to get aspects of normalcy, like the legislative check-in, back on track.
The six legislators who addressed the group on Monday are only part of the Northeast Kingdom legislative contingent. McCann said she extends an invitation to all of the area lawmakers. The only one not in attendance, Rep. John Kascenska, of Burke, sent McCann a message about having to miss the meeting. He said in an email that he needed to fulfill his new seasonal position as Head Trails Ambassador for the Kingdom Trails Association.
Kascenska’s message also noted his intention to seek re-election to the House of Representatives.
Among the legislators present, most summed up spending decisions that were made through the largest budget in state history, $8.3 billion, some of which is federal COVID relief funding.
Sen. Benning took his final legislative breakfast to recount what he sees are significant accomplishments to which he was directly connected during his 12 years as Caledonia County senator. Among them was the cannabis bill that has the state in a position to regulate sales and generate tax revenue.
“Through the years, society has changed its concern about [marijuana use] to the point where we have decided there are so many people who are consuming we need to get hold of this as a state and try to regulate it and taxing it in a way that makes sense,” he said.
He mentioned his effort early in his legislative career to create a path for people with minor criminal convictions to have their records expunged. “So if you are a grandparent, now you actually have the ability to go and chaperone your grandchildren’s school trips.”
Two accomplishments, he said, ranked among “the proudest moments” of his time as a senator. One was guiding a local eighth-grader, Angela Kubicke, through the process of creating a Latin motto for the state in 2015. The translation is “May the fourteenth star shine brightly.”
Another “proudest moment” was his effort to have a Vermont roadside marker installed next to a Civil War battlefield in Virginia. “And it is quite a bit of diplomacy to get a foreign state that was part of the Confederacy to accept a Vermont roadside mark, but it is there,” he said.
Benning also mentioned an accomplished legislative failure. A bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Benning was a member, to end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers stalled, aided by his objection to the legislation, he said.
“Qualified immunity is something that has protected police officers from being sued directly for any kind of an alleged infraction of someone’s civil rights,” he said. “I worked very hard on the committee to challenge that. And I’m glad to say that it has been brought down to effectively a study. And that’s what it should have been in the first place to determine if we actually have a problem before we make an action on determining how to fix the problem that we don’t know anything about.”
Benning, along with representatives Feltus and Martel, each expressed gratitude to the voters who put them in office while addressing the breakfast gathering for the final time. Feltus decided it was time for someone else to step into the legislative seat. Martel decided she wants to focus on her new position as a Waterford Select Board member, and Benning wants to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor.
“It has been a pleasure for me to serve as a representative of Lyndon, Sutton and Burke for the last 10 years,” said Feltus. “It has its ups and downs of course like any job has its ups and downs, but I have enjoyed it. It has been an honor to serve, and I thank everyone for their support over the past 10 years.”
Said Martel, “It’s been a joy serving. It’s been totally amazing. I never thought I’d ever do anything like this, but it’s time for me to move on. And I just want to thank everybody for supporting me.”
The three legislators at the breakfast who are running again were each asked what motivated them to keep going and seek re-election to another term.
“I didn’t feel that I was quite ready (to stop),” said Sen. Kitchel. “You always are saying ‘am I past my sell-by date?’ and I sort of didn’t think I was there yet. And I thought that with the knowledge that I had around the state budget, around federal funding sources, around the policy and understanding of the state government as a whole, I still could make the contribution, and I needed to do it for my own well-being as well. So after sorting it all out, I decided that I would run again.”
Senator Kitchel, who has been serving for 18 years and on the appropriations committee for most of them, serving as committee chair for multiple terms, said too many other incumbent senators are leaving.
“The historical knowledge and a lot of the expertise will be exiting, and the same is true with the House in terms of the number of committee chairs that are not seeking re-election,” she said.
Kitchel said the importance of the appropriations committee also played into her decision. “State government really comes together in the appropriations process,” she said. “Everything that’s been talked about (during the breakfast) comes through appropriations because of the impact it has on the spending of the state.”
Rep. Beck said each legislative election cycle he contemplates the same two questions before deciding if he’ll pursue another term.
“One is, do I have unfinished business? And the second is, do I have the capacity? Do I have the horsepower in the building to get the changes that I want done on those issues? And as long as the answer to both those questions is ‘yes’ I’ll continue to run,” he said. “The answers to both of those questions this year is ‘yes.’
He said his unfinished business deals with the education funding formula. “I’m about 98 percent of the way there, but that 2 percent left is a big deal for this town. It’s a big deal for this area. And so I’m gonna go back in January … if the voters tell me I can go back.”
Rep. Campbell said the decision to seek re-election didn’t come easy. He said he considered the importance of more family time as he gets older.
“Nobody is on their deathbed thinking about how much they wished they worked more,” said Campbell.
Still, he said, there’s more for him to do in the legislature. “I felt like I have things that I want to work on, and I felt like it was really kind of a civic duty to try to keep the ball rolling. And with the polarization that we’re experiencing, really, this whole idea of elections and democratic government and self-government is kind of hanging in the balance, and so I feel as though it’s important to keep being a voice for supporting the ideas, the ideals of our country.”
