Legislative Breakfast Set For April 24
St. Johnsbury resident Paul Bengtson, former Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO and former interim director at Northeast Kingdom Human Services, asks legislators gathered for the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast why more funding isn't available for mental health services in Vermont. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its fourth legislative update of the year on Monday, April 24, 8-9 a.m. at St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St. The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period.

Expected issues to be discussed include health care, labor issues, permitting concerns, housing, economic and workforce development issues, taxes, and fiscal policies, all impacting the Northeast Kingdom and its businesses. Laural Ruggles and Northeast Kingdom Chamber Director Darcie McCann will serve as co-moderators.

