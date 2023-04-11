Legislative Breakfast Set For April 24

St. Johnsbury resident Paul Bengtson, former Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO and former interim director at Northeast Kingdom Human Services, asks legislators gathered for the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast why more funding isn't available for mental health services in Vermont. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its fourth legislative update of the year on Monday, April 24, 8-9 a.m. at St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St. The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period.
Expected issues to be discussed include health care, labor issues, permitting concerns, housing, economic and workforce development issues, taxes, and fiscal policies, all impacting the Northeast Kingdom and its businesses. Laural Ruggles and Northeast Kingdom Chamber Director Darcie McCann will serve as co-moderators.
McCann noted the format of the gatherings remains the same as it has in past years, including the question-and-answer period. The event will be broadcast by Kingdom Access Television, with video links provided on the chamber social media page following the event. The legislative breakfast is sponsored by Passumpsic Bank, Northeast Kingdom Human Services and Green Mountain Association of Realtors.
The last legislative breakfast of the year is on May 22. There is a small fee to cover the cost of the space and food. Attendees are not required to wear masks but may if they choose.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.