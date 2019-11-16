The Vermont Legislature’s Climate Solutions Caucus is hosting a series of forums around the state to outline its priorities for the 2020 legislative session and seek input from Vermonters. Rep. Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, invites the public to a local forum at Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
“We all have to face the global climate crisis, including Vermonters,” said Campbell. “These events are intended to focus attention on this critical issue, present practical responses, and identify priorities for continued action.”
