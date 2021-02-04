Mark Tucker, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union superintendent, and his team have some good news for Danville and Peacham taxpayers.
The projected tax rate change you heard about last month, based on the districts’ FY22 proposed budget, will likely go down around 10 cents. This will happen as long as a strongly-supported bill winding its way through the legislature passes.
For Danville residents, the tax rate would go down about 4.7 cents from last year. Peacham residents would see about a 12.4 cent decrease from last year.
What that means for specific residents is complicated, since Vermont property taxes are calculated by assessed home value, income, or a combination of both.
But a multi-cent decrease in the tax rate? That’s a good decrease, no matter who you are.
And it wouldn’t affect just Danville and Peacham residents. It will lessen the projected tax impact all across Vermont.
Tax Impact: Never Very Straightforward
Danville passed their draft FY22 budget on Jan. 12. Peacham passed theirs on Jan. 4.
Both will pass to voters on March 2.
In January, when the two budgets were approved by their respective school boards, state-determined figures used to calculate the budget’s tax impact were not finalized.
In fact, the figure in question — the property dollar equivalent yield (yield rate, for short) — is usually never finalized until May, long after the budget is passed by the board and the voters.
“Typically what the legislature will do in May before they adjourn is: they’ll look at the money [in the state education fund] and they’ll say, ‘ah we can raise it up a few points,’” explained Tucker at a Danville school board meeting on Tuesday. “What you see on your tax bills is usually a little bit less than the tax rate increase based on the budget [the school board] approved and the taxpayers voted in.”
This year, however, much earlier than usual, a bill — H.152 — would raise the yield rate substantially higher than where it was originally set in the commissioner of taxes’ Dec. 1 letter.
“Anytime you get the yield rate to go up, it helps,” said Tucker.
While the change is pending, Tucker and school board members tapped into the legislature are pretty confident it will pass.
Tucker presented this information to the Peacham and Danville school boards on their regular meetings on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, of this week.
“All indications are that it will be approved,” Tucker told the Danville board. “The last I heard, it had moved out of house appropriations last week and has gone to house education. There’s a big desire in the legislature to get this through.”
“[The yield rate change] would be a benefit to us, though it still has to pass,” said Mark Clough, chair of the Peacham school board, on Monday. “But they’ve proposed this and, in talking to [Rep.] Scott Beck, it [sounds like it] will most likely be successful.”
Tucker warned both boards that this change, if the bill passes, would not mean the yield rate would always stay at that level.
“Everybody that I’ve been talking to says ‘enjoy it while you have it’ and that it’s not going to stay at that level next year for FY23,” he told the Danville board.
“For right now we should be happy that we can take advantage of it as a little bit of property tax relief,” Tucker continued. “We have neighbors that are struggling. Whether any of us are or not, we have neighbors in Danville who are struggling and struggling to pay their property taxes. So this is good news for them.”
What Even Is The Yield Rate?
The property yield change would come because higher-than-expected consumption tax revenues have caused a surplus in the state education fund, which can be used to lower the projected tax increase, the Caledonian previously reported.
One hundred percent of Vermont’s sales tax revenue goes to the education fund, along with a percentage of taxes raised from meals, rooms, vehicles, alcohol, as well as all of the lottery revenue.
“The online sales [are up] because people are shopping online […] and the sales tax revenue is up really, really high,” said Tucker. “And it looks like maybe people are drinking a little bit more throughout the pandemic than they were in the past because the revenue from the sale of liquor is up as well.”
According to Tucker, it’s unusually early for this yield rate change to come.
“The story that I heard is that when the tax commissioner put out his letter they had one set of projections for revenue,” he said. “And then they got a second set of projections in late December or the first part of January that was like, ‘whoa, look at all this money that we’ve got.’”
The initial yield rate was set in December at $10,763, down $235 (and thus adding to the tax rate) from FY21. H.152 would set it at $11,385 (up $387 from last year, and up $622 from initial projections, either of which reduces the tax rate).
The proposed rate change would not impact the published warning or ballots,” Tucker told the two school boards. “However, it changes the story the board can tell at their information sessions on the budget.
“Unless and until the legislature formally sets that rate and it’s approved by the governor, we should explain it as prospective, hoped for, and strongly supported by the legislature, but not yet passed until it gets all the blessings that it needs to get,” said Tucker on Tuesday.
Equalized Pupil Numbers Set In Stone
The equalized pupil numbers, which were “frozen” by the Agency of Education on Feb. 1, both have almost a full-student increase for each of the two schools. This number will not change further, and both tax rate impacts see about a penny decrease in the tax-rate change due to the pupil additions.
As some rural schools struggle with declining enrollment, this comes as welcome news.
In fact, as Peacham School principal Sam McLeod shared on Monday, the elementary school has seen 19 new students join the school this year — two in the past three weeks. This does not include PreK students coming of age.
It does, however, include the two students McLeod brought with him when he assumed his new role as principal in mid-2020.
Tax Impact Details; Informational Meetings Coming Up
That potential, but likely higher yield rate, coupled with the confirmed almost full-student increase in Danville and Peacham’s equalized pupils (another factor in tax impact) would cause a 4.7 cent decrease on last year’s tax rate for Danville taxpayers and a 12.4 cent decrease on last year’s tax rate for Peacham taxpayers.
The original FY22 budgets passed by their respective boards showed a tentative 4.8 cent increase on the tax rate for Danville and a mere 0.3 cent decrease on the tax rate for Peacham.
Both schools will hold informational meetings on their budget and the past school year at the end of February.
“Before tonight, before you knew about a proposed change in the yield rate, you all were going into the [informational meeting] with a story that was essentially: ‘despite the inflation factors that always affect budget — increases in health insurance, increases in salaries for staff — we had managed to get our expenditures down,’” said Tucker to the Peacham school board on Feb. 1. “That, in combination with the improvement on CLA [another state-determined figure affecting the tax rate], meant we put forward a budget for you to approve with essentially no tax impact.”
“I can still remember the looks on your faces and the sighs of your relief when we finally got to that number,” Tucker continued.
“Now, you have a story that’s going to be 12 cents below last year’s tax rate,” he said.
Budgets And Taxes Are Important, But So Are Less-quantifiable Aspects Of Education
CCSU’s districts are hopeful that people will show up to hear about the budget, as well as the good work the schools are doing.
“Really what’s most important is the outcome that we’re experiencing,” said Clough. “I really hate to make these [meetings] so monetarily focused when really the focus is the outcome.”
Tucker agreed.
“There are so many good things going on with the school,” he said. “You want to talk about that to anybody and everybody that will listen and then you say, ‘oh, and by the way, we’re not going to be increasing your taxes to keep doing this again next year.’”
Great News For Those Expecting A Difficult Budget Year
Tucker said that the school boards had every reason to fear that all of the districts, in general, would be looking at 12-15 percent increases in this year’s budgets.
However, things are turning out much, much better than expected.
“It would have been nice to have had this [yield rate] information before we voted on budgets in Danville and Twinfield and Peacham,” said Tucker on Feb. 2. “All three of you are benefiting from this and it will help Cabot who has still not passed a budget yet. It’s good news for them as they get closer and closer to get under the penalty threshold.”
Danville is scheduled to holding its informational meeting for voters on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. while Peacham will have its informational meeting on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Cabot, which has pushed its election to April 6, will hold a special meeting on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss and, hopefully, pass its budget.
