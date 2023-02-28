ST. JOHNSBURY — Four legislators serving Caledonia County towns met with community members on Monday at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast at which one of the lawmakers predicted enough Senate support to reject a climate bill.
Sen. Russ Ingalls, a Republican serving the Essex County Senate district that includes the Caledonia County towns of Lyndon and Kirby, said there’s enough opposition to Senate bill 5, the “Affordable Heating Bill,” even among Democrats, to sustain a likely Gov. Phil Scott veto of the bill.
Ingalls traveled from his home in Newport to address an audience gathered for the monthly NEK chamber breakfast with fellow legislators at the St. Johnsbury House. He was joined by local representatives Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, of Barnet, and Terri Williams, of Granby.
It was the second legislative breakfast of the current session, and like the one in January, the Monday event saw another low turnout of local legislators. Between the state Senate and House, there are 11 lawmakers who represent towns in Caledonia County, but only four made it to the breakfast.
The newly-elected representatives in Lyndon, Dennis Labounty and Charles Wilson, have yet to appear for a legislative breakfast. Their predecessor, Marty Feltus, who always attended the breakfasts in her years of legislative service, was there on Monday as a member of the audience. Labounty said on Tuesday in an email that he couldn’t make it on Monday because he needed to get his wife to the airport for a morning flight.
“My schedule is overflowing and I can only be in one place at a time,” said Rep. Wilson in an email.
Rep. Henry Pearl said his busy life as a farmer, parent of young children and legislator makes it difficult to attend. “I do my best to get back to constituents when they have questions or concerns,” he said, “but trying to make a bunch of events just isn’t practical for my schedule.”
Even multi-term Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, who never misses the breakfasts, didn’t make it on Monday; her absence was due to sickness.
The lawmakers in attendance anticipated topics of concern among the constituents in the audience to include bills in the House and Senate to eliminate the current public and independent school choice model, the effort by the Vermont State College system to alter libraries and athletics and S. 5, a bill aimed at reducing the consumption of heating fuels.
“S. 5 is probably the biggest thing right now,” said Ingalls.
He and Rep. Farlice-Rubio were not in agreement as to the aim and benefits of the legislation, but they both agreed that the unknown cost to the average Vermont is problematic.
Ingalls cited a possible addition to a gallon of heating fuel of 70 cents. Farlice-Rubio, countered with a figure he heard as low as 3½ cents extra per gallon.
Charles Bjorklund, of St. Johnsbury, asked about the cost out of concern for its impact on his heating bill.
“It is rumored to be 75 cents per gallon,” he said. “That will add to our fuel bill $187 per tank.”
Sen. Ingalls said, “(Bill proponents) don’t know (the cost). They can’t tell you.” It will be high, he said. “It is going to blow up your budget.”
He predicted that the unknowns of the bill are enough to convince enough Democrats to support an anticipated rejection of the bill by Governor Scott. “We need 11 votes in the Senate and I think we have that.”
Rep. Farlice-Rubio pushed back against Ingalls’ assertion that the bill is Vermont’s impossible effort to affect global climate change. “The goal of this is not to help Vermonters save climate change, but to help Vermonters switch over to less costly and less … fuel prices that are volatile.”
S.5 was taken up by Sen. Kitchel’s Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. It offered and passed an amendment that requires the S.5 legislation be studied for its impacts – negative and positive – and based upon the results of the study, a future Senate can affirm the legislation or seek changes. Her amendment calls for $900,000 to implement the study effort.
School Choice Legislation
During the legislative breakfast, which featured three Republicans and Rep. Farlice-Rubio as the lone Democrat, Rep. Farlice-Rubio said there is bi-partisan opposition in the region to bills (H. 258 and S.66) that would alter the current educational choice model.
“You’ll have bipartisan opposition to these efforts to eliminate school choice,” he said. “We are in opposition, united, to these efforts to mess with what we think is a very good school choice system here.”
Rep. Beck called the bills proposed to control tuition dollars to private schools “a real threat to this area … There are no schools in this area that are safe, even the big ones.”
He said Vermonters have been emailing their words of opposition to the bill to legislators, and it helps.
“We are a small state. Most districts are about 4,000 people… When you get a dozen emails in your in-box, it registers; when you get a couple hundred emails in your in-box, it really registers. So please keep sending thoughtful, respectful emails on this topic.”
Rep. Williams, who serves on the House Education committee, where H.258 is being discussed, echoed the words of Rep. Beck encouraging people to write to legislators on the issue. Direct them to the people in the House and Senate education committees.
“This bill would have a huge impact on our students and families in the area, because many districts just do not have public schools nearby, or the financial ability to build them,” she said. “Getting students to the approved public schools will mean some students needing bus rides lasting as long as an hour and a half each way.”
College Libraries
Legislators at the breakfast said the plan to eliminate traditional libraries at the colleges and make changes to athletics at a couple of the colleges is a response to a financial crunch that the state college system is trying to address.
“We have asked the state colleges to do a better job. We have given them millions and millions of dollars, and we’ve asked them to make some hard choices,” said Sen. Ingalls. “Maybe they rolled this one out wrong. But you’re gonna see more and more decisions made by them. Because we just can’t keep on pumping millions and millions and millions of dollars in there and not see any results.”
Said Rep. Williams, “The Vermont State Colleges are currently running on a deficit and have been tasked by the legislature to eliminate $25 million over the next five years … They have been looking at all aspects of the college system to identify how this is going to happen.”
She said the state college system identified about 30 percent of their expenses at the college libraries are directly related to managing the physical collections. “They further analyze that the onsite physical collection only accounted for roughly 4 percent of the usage among students and the other 96 percent of usage was already being obtained electronically,” she said. They estimated savings from moving away from the traditional use of the library space to save about $1.5 million this year.
Rep. Beck said the colleges are struggling financially because of the high number of graduating high school seniors who aren’t enrolling there. He said the reason for many is cost.
He said multiple years of tuition freezes at UVM and in the state colleges is a good step toward affordability, but the state should do more.
In 2020, Rep. Beck said, he asked the state colleges and UVM how much it would cost to give free college tuition to Vermont students; the answer was a total of $60 million.
“For $60 million out of the $8.4 billion (state) budget to give all these kids free tuition, and what that would do for our demographics, which is our biggest problem in the state, it makes you wonder why we don’t just make that move.”
