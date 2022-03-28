Legislator Speaks Of ‘Largest Budget Ever’ At Chamber’s Breakfast Meeting

Two of the local legislators assembled online for the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast meeting on Monday spoke of the biggest budget the state of Vermont has ever had — $8.1 billion.
Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, and Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, each serve on appropriation committees where the budgets are set — Kitchel on Senate Appropriations and Feltus on House Appropriations.
The two legislators were among those who connected via online video conference for the monthly chamber-led legislative check-in. Also joining the roster of Kingdom legislators were Sen. Joe Benning and representatives Scott Beck and Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury; John Kascenska, of Burke; Marcia Martel, of Waterford; and Terri Williams, of Granby. Rep. Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, did not appear but sent a message for meeting moderator Laural Ruggles to read on her behalf.
The meeting was Kascenska’s first legislative breakfast as he was recently installed to fill a seat made vacant by Patrick Seymour from Sutton. Kascenska said he’s been serving for 10 days and is on the House Committee on Economic Development and Commerce. That committee is chaired by Rep. Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, and it’s been focused on H. 703, a workforce development bill. In particular, Kascenska said, the bill puts a lot of emphasis on the nursing profession.
Kitchel led off the delivery of the legislative updates and first spoke of the Senate reapportionment plan.
“I just want people to know that you’re going to see some different representation,” she said. She spoke about how population losses revealed in the recent census meant the loss of a senator from the Northeast Kingdom. Among the significant changes is the loss of Lyndon from the Caledonia Senate district. It’s a change that fellow Caledonia County Senator Benning, who lives in Lyndon, opposes.
“I will be frank, I am not real happy about the fact that Lyndon has been removed from the senatorial district,” he said. “The way this particular arrangement was made is very much something I was opposed to.”
He said the senate committee tasked with reapportionment made the decision in part recognizing that he wasn’t seeking re-election next November. Benning will instead be running for the statewide lieutenant governor seat.
“Unfortunately, with my announcement that I was not running again that created the vacuum that I think the senators who were voting on this committee made their decision, and theres not a whole lot you can do about that when you are now a lame duck,” he said.
Kitchel spoke briefly about the budget work her committee is responsible for. The House budget of $8.1 billion passed last week and is now in Kitchel’s committee.
“Any organization or committee that didn’t get money on the House side is now sending emails to those of us on the Senate side appealing their case,” said Kitchel.
Feltus said a portion of the “largest budget that has ever passed in the Vermont Legislature” — $438 million — is from one-time ARPA money. She said that money is being responsibly applied to broadband, climate issues, water and sewer systems, housing and economic development.
“We are trying very hard to apply those funds to projects that indeed we think will make a transformative difference,” she said.
When the ARPA money is not available next year, Feltus said, “our budget will hopefully be trimmed back to what I would consider a more reasonable level.”
Legislators spoke about the recently passed H.715, the Clean Heat Standard. It’s a proposal that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Among NEK legislators, most representatives voted against it. Of those appearing for the legislative breakfast on Monday, only Rep. Campbell voted for it.
“It would engage fuel dealers in the transition to reducing dependence on fossil fuels by creating a system of clean heat credits,” he said.
Campbell said there is a climate crisis and the future impacts on Vermont’s economy are significant. He also referenced the war between Ukraine and Russia and such global disruptions are impacting Vermonters now and will continue to do so as “the gyrations of oil and gas prices get even wilder.”
Beck said he chose not to support the Clean Heat Standard calling it “a regressive carbon tax that will disproportionately hurt poor Vermonters.”
Feltus called the standard too complicated.
“I don’t think the consumer will understand how they are being affected,” she said.
She suggested focusing on incentivizing consumers to make changes to more climate-friendly options.
“I believe that the complicating factor of the clean heat standard and getting the Public Utility Commission involved and a separate commission and three commissioners and all of that is too much of a bureaucracy that will be cumbersome to manipulate and manager over the future.”
Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Director Darcie McCann suspects next month’s legislative breakfast on April 25 will mark the return of the in-person event at the St. Johnsbury House.
