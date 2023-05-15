Legislature OKs Option For State To Jettison Airport

Final moves made by the Legislature as the session came to a close last week included the adoption of H.479, the Transportation bill, which, among many other things, authorizes the state to sell or lease the Caledonia County Airport in Lyndonville.
When House Transportation Committee members pushed H.479, defined as “an act relating to the Transportation Program and miscellaneous changes to laws related to transportation,” over to the Senate at the end of March, there was no mention of the airport.
But then the Agency of Transportation started considering the airport’s future as a publicly-owned airport after a private company started asking about it.
Authorization to negotiate a state asset requires legislative approval, and AOT Secretary Joe Flynn first met with the Senate Transportation Committee on April 20 to explain the motivation for a potential sale of the airport, which has been state-owned since its creation in 1972.
Among his reasons for negotiating a sale of the airport is the need for significant repairs at the airport and the lack of public funds to address those repairs in a timely manner. Recognizing the conditions at the airport was nothing new, but the interest of an established private company in possibly acquiring it propelled the state into the conversation with the Legislature.
“Kyle Clark of BETA Technologies has expressed interest in investing in the Caledonia State Airport,” Flynn testified.
Beta is a leader in electric aviation and is building a manufacturing facility in South Burlington.
The Senate Transportation Committee, whose members include Caledonia County Sen. Jane Kitchel and Essex County Sen. Russ Ingalls, took additional testimony from Lyndon officials to gauge local support or concern for such an endeavor. Town Administrator Justin Smith and Select Board Chair Christian Thompson spoke favorably about the plan.
The committee agreed to attach an amendment to H.479 to authorize the state to sell or lease the airport. The language of the amendment requires the state to keep the town in the loop throughout the process of seeking a buyer or lessee.
When the bill was passed back to the House with the changes, the House Transportation Committee considered the differences introduced by the Senate, including the addition of the airport amendment. On that committee is Sen. Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury.
He attended a meeting between the state and pilots and neighbors of the airport to learn more about the plan and whether there was strong opposition to it. He left the meeting supportive but shared the thought of some legislators that a lease of the airport would be better. If it’s a lease, the state maintains ownership and has better control about the fate and future of the airport.
“I lean toward preferring a long-term lease over outright sale,” he said on May 3 in an email.
Still, Rep. Campbell said, his fellow committee member, Rep. Charles Shaw, made a good case to open it up for sale. “I respect his experience and expertise on this committee and Institutions (which typically handles purchase and sale of state assets like this).”
In testimony before House and Senate committees, Thompson had expressed the benefit of a sale to the town of Lyndon in terms of the tax base. If a private company owns the airport, the property would be on the grand list and benefit taxpayers.
The town is not adverse to a lease agreement, Thompson said, if it’s with a company that will benefit the area and employment opportunities at the airport.
“I think the House and Senate thought that giving bidders the opportunity to buy or lease would overall attract more prospective bidders and would therefore cast a wider net to see the best fit for the community,” he said.
Lots of new and long-term jobs by a company that leases the space would be welcome and make up for the lack of grand list taxation, he said.
It remains to be seen whether BETA’s interest will become a formal offer accepted through a request for proposal process, but if that becomes the eventual outcome, Sen. Ingalls enthusiastically says, “Hang On. This will do as much for Lyndonville [as] Kingdom Trails has done for Burke or as much as IBM did for Essex.”
Within Sen. Ingalls’ senatorial district is Lyndon.
However things proceed with the airport, Sen. Ingalls said, it will be handled carefully with the community’s welfare front of mind.
“I’m excited but have my eyes wide open so that we can be sure we are getting what we are hoping for,” he said.
