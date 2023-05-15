Legislature OKs Option For State To Jettison Airport
State Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn listens to a question posed by a pilot at the Caledonia County Airport on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Final moves made by the Legislature as the session came to a close last week included the adoption of H.479, the Transportation bill, which, among many other things, authorizes the state to sell or lease the Caledonia County Airport in Lyndonville.

When House Transportation Committee members pushed H.479, defined as “an act relating to the Transportation Program and miscellaneous changes to laws related to transportation,” over to the Senate at the end of March, there was no mention of the airport.

