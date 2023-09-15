Editor’s note: In a recent interview with Laura Brooks, of Maidstone, she spoke of a “village” of supporters who have stepped up in various ways to help she and her husband, Leo, who has Early Onset Alzheimer’s. Laura Brooks identifies the members of their “village” here.
• Sheila Avery and Jen Owen traveled 2.3 hours one way to help me with a surprise birthday party for three girls. Their teacher, Mira George, sang for the girls with her duo.
• Rachelle Jackson never hesitated to watch girls on days off.
• Local librarians who spoil the girls and make them feel like royalty when they do reading programs.
• Eli and Megan Vincent who care for the whole child at the Colonel Town Rec programs.
• Stratford public school, former and current staff and families, who check on the girls and who have even gone to events to cheer them on after hours or have play-dates.
• Colleagues turned invaluable friends, who will go to events where extra eyes and hands are needed so people don’t wander off.
• Jeremy Brooks (oldest child, big brother) and his long-time partner, Jill Holmes, who left lucrative careers to move two months ago, 10 miles away, to help out and spend time with Leo and do weekly outings with him.
• Abbie Brooks and her fiance, Brandon Carrier, and his parents, Julie and Jack Carrier, who have treated Leo to bass fishing and time of relaxation at Lake Champlain. They cooked incredible meals and doted on him. Abbie, big sister too without being asked, buys back-to-school backpacks and sporting equipment as we live so far from stores and we went from two incomes to one. She just fills the need.
• My long-time teaching friend of 30 years played Santa last year and made a trip in a snowstorm to literally bring presents.
• Jean Knight has been there to do parent pick-ups after school.
• Bent Fork Farm offered us a large share of weekly harvest instead of just a small. I ordered, too, her weekly flower bouquets for self-care and to remind us that there is always beauty. I smile all week long when I see her blooms so artfully arranged.
• There is a group text of women who have my back and are there to urge me on with the ” atta girl!”
• Leo has a trusty best friend from second grade who still visits and does check-ins.
• Farmer Shawn and his wife Judi, from up the road, alert us to come and raid their garden for cukes and tomatoes and the best wholesome veggies. Especially after my garden was flooded.
• After 33 years of having a joint checking account and needing to, a couple of years ago, open a private one with just access for me, I unexpectedly sobbed with Joanna, the local bank manager at Woodsville Guarantee Bank in Lancaster. She fetched Kleenex and patiently walked me through my new normal. We laugh about it now but she truly understood and was empathetic.
• Catherine Meister is a long-time friend. Her advocacy for others, now expressed in artwork, blesses. She has printed her artwork on gifts for the girls.
• Deb Spadro came camping one weekend and spoiled the girls with arts and crafts, hikes and her amazing dog Bonsai.
• Angela Hooker blessed our little girls with three Alpines last Easter for 4H. Aslan, Rosie and Buttercup.
• We are grateful to the leadership of Cheryl McVetty and the Lunenburg School for the above-and-beyond care and support they show the girls.
• We are grateful to know Karen and though when Leo started this journey, he was too young to access services through the Area on Aging, he can this year.
• And to Meg Polyte who channels the strengths of Alzheimer’s supporters and encourages them in the ways that work for them.
• Butler’s Bus Service (Leanne Lozefski and Gail) worked to make a new bus schedule to accommodate Laura’s need to leave for work. They emailed that if there is anything they can do to never hesitate to reach out. One person has had a family member with Alzheimer’s. Tremendous empathy.
“All Vermonters need a village,” said Laura.
