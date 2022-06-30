Let’s Grow Concord Vermont Council On Rural Development Community Visits Begin July 14

CONCORD — Starting in a few weeks, residents will have an opportunity to engage with one another - as well as staff from the nonprofit organization Vermont Council on Rural Development - in a Community Visit process aimed at identifying the top few priorities as a community to advance for improvements.
The “Let’s Grow Concord” Community Visit is a 3‐month process that invites Concord community members to come together in a neutral and facilitated structure to examine issues, decide top priorities and develop action plans for the future of Concord, according to a flier created by the VCRD for the upcoming Community Visit process planned for July-September in Concord.
The town’s Planning and Zoning Board is helping to spearhead the process, and brought the proposal from VCRD to the Concord Select Board, which was enthusiastic about the plans.
“Given the amount of funds available to small towns, we have an unprecedented opportunity for improvements. We are responsible for getting it right. In taking on that responsibility, we are initiating this process to discover, select and implement a project(s) that the majority of participants deem the most important for Concord,” said Concord Selectboard Chair, Bill Humphrey, in a news release about the process issued by the VCRD on Thursday.
A Steering Committee met on June 8th where plans to lay out the coming three sessions for the community were set.
Judy Kurtz, a member of the Planning and Zoning Board and the Steering Committee, said the first public meeting will be on Thurs., July 14th with two more sessions to follow in August and September.
Planning and Zoning Board Chairman Dale Urie said this week, “My personal interest in this process is to learn about ways to attract people to Concord and to grow the area. I believe that this is a great time to do this with all of the Infrastructure money that has been granted to the state. I believe that the expansion of the fiber network by NEK Broadband will enable people to feel comfortable being here to do their business/work from home and to stay in touch with family and friends. This will be another attraction for families to come to our beautiful corner of Vermont.”
Jenna Koloski, Community Engagement & Policy Director for the VCRD, on Wednesday said, “The Town has some decisions to be made around ARPA spending which this discussion may help to inform, but also the group (on June 8th) was interested in hearing what other projects/initiatives/ideas could emerge that would help to build the future that community members would like to see for Concord. The steering committee focuses on the framework for discussion, but it is now up to the full community to decide the content and direction from here forward.”
A team of state, regional, federal and non-profit leaders will attend and help guide the session.
The Team will include Jenna O’Farrell from Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Secretary Lindsey Kurrle of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Jen Carlo of the NEK Collaborative, Will Stevens from Senator Sanders Office, Ben Doyle from Preservation Trust of VT, Rebecca Ellis of Congressman Welch’s Office, and other State, Federal, and Regional leaders and experts, the VCRD said.
Participants are encouraged to attend each of the forums that they are most interested in. Forum topics, time and locations include:
4:30-6:00 p.m. – Education & Families at the Concord Community Church
4:30-6:00 p.m. – Economic Development: Infrastructure, Housing, Preservation at the Concord Town Hall
6:00-7:00 p.m. – Free Community BBQ with live music outside at the Concord Community Church
7:00-8:30 p.m. – Community Connectivity at the Concord Community Church
7:00-8:30 p.m. – Recreation & Land Use at the Concord Town Hall
“We are looking forward to working with Concord through a community process that brings together residents to define their priorities for the future and then to help connect people to resources that can support those goals,” says VCRD Executive Director, Brian Lowe.
A free community BBQ dinner and live music will break up the forums at 6:00 p.m. outside the Concord Community Church. Masks will be encouraged and made available to attendees.
For anyone unable to attend in-person, a separate virtual forum option is available and can be found at bit.ly/ConcordVT. Childcare will be available at the Concord Library during the first set of forums that run from 4:30 – 6 p.m.
The Let’s Grow Concord Community Forums are funded with support from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Northern Borders Regional Commission, and VCRD members and donors.
For more information, visit bit.ly/ConcordVT contact VCRD at 802-223-6091 or jenna@vtrural.org.
