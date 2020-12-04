Let’s Grow Kids Supports Local Child Care Programs

(File photo) Youngsters in the baby to toddler section of the Newport City Promise Community Early Care and Learning Center are ready to play outside on a warmer day in mid-March, 2019. From left back row are director Jennifer Bergeron holding Reese Vigario and staffer Rhonda Cole holding Keyarra Davis. Front row are youngsters Mathis Avona, Marley Simard, Avery Beaumont, Scout Dearmin and Bodhi Tortorino and staffer Brittany McAllister. (Photo by Robin Smith)

Newport parents who couldn’t find child care had been begging Sonia Koehler to reopen her family child care program for three years. By the end of the year, those parents will find some relief when Sonia opens a regulated child care home with space for six children, with the support of a Make Way for Kids grant, plus technical assistance from Let’s Grow Kids staff.

“I really missed working with the children and providing quality child care to the families,” Sonia said. “I was able to reopen Country Kids Daycare after making upgrades to my child-care space and purchasing supplies and toys, all thanks to my Make Way for Kids grant.”

