Let Sleepy Bears Lie: Wait Until Early December To Feed Birds

Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Audubon Vermont urge waiting until December 1 to feed birds to avoid attracting bears.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont are urging Vermonters to prepare their bird feeders to put up around Dec. 1, the date recommended by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department to avoid attracting bears.

“Winter feeding is an opportunity to witness first-hand the array of bird life found near our homes,” said Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s bird project leader. “But, in doing so, we need to wait until early December when most of Vermont’s black bears are normally in their dens.”

