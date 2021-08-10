WHITEFIELD — A Level 2 environmental assessment of the former Brown Street Furniture site is underway.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services began work this week and will determine if potentially costly clean-up is needed.
The town has refused to take the 12-acre property despite more than $100,000 in unpaid taxes because of environmental liability issues.
Peter Corey, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said the Level 2 assessment “will inform what we will, or will not, do moving forward.”
The Level 2 assessment is funded through DES Brownfields Program. Groundwater samples will be pulled next week. A timeline for test results was not available.
If no contamination is found, the town could take the property. There have been informal discussions about relocating the town garage there, replacing the current, outdated facility located across the street. However, those talks remain preliminary.
Brown Street Furniture was a 45-year-old furniture-making business that produced custom-made, high-end furniture products that were sold across the United States and Canada. It was once Whitefield’s largest employer.
It was sold to Massachusetts investors in 2008, experienced brief growth, then ran into cash flow problems during the great recession. By 2012 it had closed.
In 2013, Reg Abbott purchased it at auction for $122,500, well below its then-assessed value of $1.1 million.
Since then, much of the 48,000-square-foot factory space, 17,000-square-foot warehouse and 12 acres of land have fallen into disrepair.
Today, Abbott owes more than $200,000 in town and federal liens. That includes over $106,000 owed to the town of unpaid property, water and sewer taxes and approximately $130,000 to the Environmental Protection Agency for hazardous material disposal.
For a time, it served as a warehouse for his business, Family Furniture, which has locations in Littleton and Derby, Vt.
Reached in April, Abbott described the building as an albatross.
“I just want someone to pay the back taxes and take the building over,” he said.
