Levitt AMP’s MOBLEY Promises Dog Mtn Dance Party

ST. JOHNSBURY — The final month of the 2023 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series kicks off August 6 at Dog Mountain, with effervescent alt-pop from innovative dance music master Mobley.
Austin-based artist Mobley grew up all over the world, from the Spanish Mediterranean to the California coast. A songwriter, producer, visual artist, filmmaker, and a charismatic frontman with a reputation for kinetic live shows, he has composed dozens of pieces for stage and television, and played tour dates with the likes of Phantogram, JUNGLE, Cold War Kids, and James Blake, and at festivals including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.
Mobley has recently released an EP exploring the same themes that have animated his entire career’s work: power, alienation, and dissent. But unlike his previous album, which practically vibrated with spaghetti-western soundscapes and guitar-driven mood rock, the new EP “Cry Havoc!” is at once retro and futuristic, featuring sly melodies, distorted synths, and propulsive rhythms for an infectious groove that is familiar, yet utterly new.
What remains unchanged from one album to the next is Mobley’s penchant for pop songwriting. Lo-fi psychedelic love songs, Telecaster riffs, and R&B vocals layered over ethereal electronica have made him a must-see showman on the Austin music scene. His work is at mobleywho.com.
Patrons are welcome to bring food to the venue. No outdoor alcohol is permitted. Visit catamounarts.org for more information.
