Levitt AMP’s MOBLEY Promises Dog Mtn Dance Party
Austin-based musician Mobley plays Dog Mountain Sunday at 5 p.m.

ST. JOHNSBURY — The final month of the 2023 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series kicks off August 6 at Dog Mountain, with effervescent alt-pop from innovative dance music master Mobley.

Austin-based artist Mobley grew up all over the world, from the Spanish Mediterranean to the California coast. A songwriter, producer, visual artist, filmmaker, and a charismatic frontman with a reputation for kinetic live shows, he has composed dozens of pieces for stage and television, and played tour dates with the likes of Phantogram, JUNGLE, Cold War Kids, and James Blake, and at festivals including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

