Catamount Arts has announced the line-up for the eagerly awaited 2022 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Eleven free, family-friendly concerts have been scheduled for every Sunday in July and August (except for 4th of July weekend) and for one Friday per month all summer long.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, presented by Catamount Arts, has become a community fixture and a hallmark of summer since the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation generously sponsored the first series in 2017 with a Levitt AMP Music Series grant. The grant’s mission to reinvigorate underused public spaces and reanimate communities with the power of free live music was such a success at Dog Mountain that St. Johnsbury won another grant the following year, and then another the year after that. Had it not been for the pandemic, 2020 would have been the fourth Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
The Levitt Foundation rolled 2020’s grant funding into 2021 and encouraged grantees like Catamount Arts to engage even more broadly with the community to aid in rebuilding and recovering after 2020. A partnership among Catamount Arts, the town of St. Johnsbury, and the Chamber of Commerce, generously sponsored in part by the Levitt Foundation, led to the addition of a second location for a few Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury shows. In 2021, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury returned to Dog Mountain and brought free live music to #GetDownTown events as well.
This year’s Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, which showcases a diverse line-up including rock, zydeco, Celtic, hip-hop, and soul, will once again enliven two St. Johnsbury locations. Weekly Sunday shows, running from July 10th through August 28th, will take place at Dog Mountain. Monthly Friday shows will take place downtown on Railroad Street as part of the Final Fridays (formerly #GetDownTown) celebrations on the last Friday of June, July, and August.
Find the complete listing of shows, dates, and locations below.
Friday, June 24th, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury kicks off on Railroad Street with guitarist and vocalist Zach Nugent. Perhaps the busiest musician in the Green Mountain State, Nugent plays for the Jerry Garcia Band, Dead Set, Fire on the Mountain, and Disco Dead, as well as fronting his own band.
Sunday, July 10th, brings Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury back to Dog Mountain with New York City funk-popsters Melt. Last year, Melt’s NPR Tiny Desk Contest entry was dubbed among the best submissions of the week, “one groovy superorganism, authentic and compelling,” by correspondent Pilar Fitzgerald.
Sunday, July 17th, Albannach returns to Dog Mountain from Scotland. A Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury favorite, Albannach is a raucous pipe-and-drums power band, playing heavily percussive traditional music driven by bass drums, bodhráns, and a single bagpipe.
Sunday, July 24th, brings Brooklyn-based R&B heartthrobs Juice back to Dog Mountain. Juice’s “sonic style ranges from vintage soul to indie rock to contemporary hip-hop,” writes Allison Rapp for Brooklyn Magazine, “sometimes all within the same song.”
Friday, July 29th, the Adam Ezra Group will play on Railroad Street. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the Boston band has garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances, including a full year of nightly live streamed shows in 2020 and one legendary live gig at Catamount ArtPort.
Sunday, July 31st, the outrageously talented siblings Jocelyn & Chris will be at Dog Mountain playing blues-inspired, classic rock-infused originals. Lauded by American Songwriter as “pure American rock goodness,” Jocelyn & Chris sound like the love children of Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.
Sunday, August 7th, enjoy eighth-generation Louisiana Creole Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience at Dog Mountain. Two-time Grammy winner Terrance Simien has played the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival 34 consecutive times and is an American roots music icon whose extensive discography dates back to vinyl 45s.
Sunday, August 14th, catch South Carolina powerhouse blues rocker Hannah Wicklund at Dog Mountain, her last stop before joining Greta Van Fleet’s ambitious international tour. Prepare for an aural kaleidoscope of blazing guitars and searing vocals, all of which establish Wicklund as a triple-threat player, singer and songwriter.
Sunday August 21st, Vox Sambou, founding member of Montreal’s Nomadic Massive, will be at Dog Mountain performing a joyous fusion of Haitian rhythms, funk, reggae, and hip-hop in five languages. His music focuses on the traditional rhythms of Haiti mixed with elements of Afrobeat, jazz, reggae, and hip-hop for a celebration of Haiti’s rich cultural heritage.
Friday, August 26th, Missouri-based indie rockers Fox Royale will play Railroad Street, bringing the anthemic jangly energy that has earned comparisons to Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend. Their soaring, sparkling sound makes emotional insecurities, breakups and family breakdowns sound like something you can’t help but dance through, preferably at a block party surrounded by friends.
Sunday, August 28th, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury wraps up with the hypnotic harmonies and soulful folk of Moorea Masa & the Mood at Dog Mountain. Masa’s warm, velvety vocal tones accompanied by luxe harmonies and dreamlike textures are like sharing intimate moments with a lifelong friend, promising a fittingly transcendent finale to another season of transformative live music in the beautiful NEK.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will take place every Sunday from July 10th through August 28th at Dog Mountain and on the last Friday of June, July, and August at Final Fridays (formerly known as #GetDownTown) on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. All Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series shows are free and family-friendly.
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, new switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can then board a free shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to Dog Mountain. Visit www.catamountarts.org for more information.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at www.levitt.org.
