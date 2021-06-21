Catamount Arts has released the long-awaited line-up for the 2021 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. For three years in a row, St. Johnsbury was one of 15 small- to mid-sized towns and cities to win a $25,000 matching grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation to present free weekly summer concerts and breathe new life into underused public spaces. The COVID-19 pandemic put the 2020 series on hold, but starting Saturday, July 10, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is back.
In past years, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series was held Sunday evenings at Dog Mountain, but this year’s series will also include one Saturday event per month. There will still be free Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts every Sunday at Dog Mountain from July 11 through Aug. 29, but the series will kick off in downtown St. Johnsbury on Saturday, July 10 at Hey St. J! #GetDownTown. There will be a second Saturday Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series show at Hey St. J! #GetDownTown in August, and the final show of the season will be Saturday, Sept. 4 at Dog Mountain.
The 2021 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series kicks off with free live music Saturday, July 10, at Hey St. J! #GetDownTown. On Sunday, July 11, Levitt AMP returns to Dog Mountain with folk, world and rock duo HuDost. Montreal’s Moksha Sommer and Jamal Wade Hines of Kentucky have been touring internationally since 2006, creating an eclectic, evocative sonic experience that’s won a long list of accolades worldwide, including Independent Music and Best of Nashville awards in 2020.
On Sunday, July 18, the Chad Hollister Band comes back to Dog Mountain, guaranteeing a good time for rock and pop fans ready to get up and dance. Known for high energy live shows and an irresistible blend of classic covers and high octane originals, the Chad Hollister Band are instant favorites.
Brooklyn chanteuse, The Blue Dahlia plays her Dog Mountain debut on Sunday, July 25, introducing local music lovers to her multilingual, klezmer-infused, reggae-influenced groove. Backed by a world-class band featuring strings, brass, accordion and rhythm, The Blue Dahlia charms audiences from the first swoon-worthy note.
Seven-piece Boston band, Juice will play Dog Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 1. Juice puts the “band” in boy band with violin, guitar, bass, and drums, not to mention gorgeous vocal harmonies to set hearts thumping. Infused with old school R&B flavor and hip-rocking dance beats, Juice is an irresistible must-see.
Michigan-based alt-rockers Mike Mains & the Branches play Dog Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 8. The indie pop band’s been compared to Elvis Costello, Mumford and Sons, and the Kooks, and released their third studio album “When We Were in Love” in 2019.
Hey St. J! #GetDownTown will include free music on Saturday, Aug. 14, and then the Reverend Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou will bring a new vision of Southern blues to Dog Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 15. Author, activist, filmmaker and theologian, Reverend Sekou crafts a sonic landscape saturated with the sacred steel and soul legacy of gospel, juke joints, chain gangs, and churches. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch called his single “We Comin,” from his critically acclaimed debut album “The Revolution has Come,” the new anthem for the modern Civil Rights era.
Levitt AMP favorites Kotoko Brass will come back to Dog Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 22. “Propulsive, infectious party music,” raves the Boston Globe of the band’s jubilant sound. A fusion of Central Ghana’s complex traditional drumming, Caribbean bass and keys, and joyous New Orleans brass, Kotoko Brass is celebratory dance music at heart, propelled by the rhythms of Ghana’s Asante Kingdom.
The Oshima Brothers will play Dog Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 29, mesmerizing the Kingdom with their harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. Multi-instrumentalists raised in a musical family in Maine, Sean and Jamie Oshima have been making music together for a lifetime, resulting in a lush, full sound far greater than the sum of its parts.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will close with Caledonia County favorites, Cantrip, playing a Saturday show at Dog Mountain on Sept. 4. Named after an Old Scots word for charm, magic spell, or mischief, Cantrip enchants listeners with swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar and rich vocal harmonies.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces, creating thriving destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together through the power of free, live music. In 2021, free Levitt concerts will bring a broad array of musical experiences and high-caliber artists to communities nationwide. Learn more at levitt.org.
For more information about the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series line-up, including bands scheduled for Hey St. J! #GetDownTown events, visit www.catamountarts.org.
