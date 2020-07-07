Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series Presents HuDost

Northeast Kingdom residents and music fans all over northern New England were heartbroken when the pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, but Levitt AMP organizers remained determined to present free music to communities nationwide. Thanks to the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, who funded the multi-city Levitt AMP series, organizers have scheduled a 19-show virtual concert series presented by the 2020 Levitt AMP grant award winners.
Each winning city, including St. Johnsbury, will present a pre-recorded concert and corresponding blog, bringing free music to audiences while highlighting each Levitt AMP host community. Before its postponement, the 2020 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series was scheduled to start July 12 with returning favorites HuDost, who played at Dog Mountain during St. Johhnsbury’s inaugural Levitt AMP series. In addition to being a huge draw for music fans all over New England, HuDost made dear friends in the area, and have since joined Hal Newman in Quebec City as part of the Stanstead House Concert Network and played a house concert in Corinth, Vt., last summer.
Catamount Arts Associate Director of Live Performance Molly Stone said, “It only makes sense to virtually present HuDost on the date they were meant to join our community at Dog Mountain.” This special pre-recorded HuDost concert will be presented Sunday, July 12, at 8:00 p.m. Viewers can watch free online at http://virtual.levittamp.org, or ticketholders for the July 12 Drive-In to Stay Safe screening of “Back to the Future” at NVU-Lyndon can enjoy the concert on the big screen before the movie begins.
“The concert is directed and dedicated to our community here in the NEK,” adds Stone, “and honors the work of the Levitt Foundation.” The concert was recorded at Morgantown Community Church in Morgantown, Ky., but Adam Williams Photography.
HuDost has connections with both Canada and Vermont and are veterans of the Levitt AMP circuit. Moksha attended the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. Their new album, “of Water + Mercy,” reached #24 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk sales chart and won an Independent Music Award for Social Action song.
The Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series will feature free music all summer long from dynamic artists from New Jersey to California, Alaska to Florida, and everywhere in between. Presented by the 2020 Levitt AMP grant award winners, including St. Johnsbury, weekly online concerts will showcase Levitt pride with Levitteers nationwide with a stacked summer line-up of local and regional talents reflecting the diverse talent found in Levitt AMP communities. For more information about the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series, visit www.levittamp.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.