LEWIS, Vt. — Fish & Game Wardens assisted with a March 4 snowmobile accident on VAST Trail 102A in the town of Lewis.

Game wardens were joined at the scene by Brighton Fire and Rescue and 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services. They were advised that the male snowmobiler who crashed did not have feeling in his legs and would need to be extricated.

Preliminary investigation suggests that John Maroney, 55, of Watertown, Conn. was found by his riding partner immobile and face down in a stream, complaining of neck pain. The partner provided first aid while awaiting the arrival of first responders.

Witnesses said Maroney was traveling north when his snowmobile left the groomed portion of the trail and went into the stream ravine. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H. No others were injured.

“While the accident is still under investigation, it appears Mr. Maroney was not operating at an appropriate speed to reasonably negotiate the winding trail,” said VFG’s Joshua Morse. “Icy trail conditions were a contributing factor.” The trail status was listed by VAST as “use caution” at the time of the incident, he added.

VFG reminds snowmobilers to stay to the righthand side of the trail and maintain appropriate speed in respect to the trail conditions to avoid potential hazards and collisions.

