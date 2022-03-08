LEWIS, Vt. — Fish & Game Wardens assisted with a March 4 snowmobile accident on VAST Trail 102A in the town of Lewis.
Game wardens were joined at the scene by Brighton Fire and Rescue and 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services. They were advised that the male snowmobiler who crashed did not have feeling in his legs and would need to be extricated.
Preliminary investigation suggests that John Maroney, 55, of Watertown, Conn. was found by his riding partner immobile and face down in a stream, complaining of neck pain. The partner provided first aid while awaiting the arrival of first responders.
Witnesses said Maroney was traveling north when his snowmobile left the groomed portion of the trail and went into the stream ravine. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H. No others were injured.
“While the accident is still under investigation, it appears Mr. Maroney was not operating at an appropriate speed to reasonably negotiate the winding trail,” said VFG’s Joshua Morse. “Icy trail conditions were a contributing factor.” The trail status was listed by VAST as “use caution” at the time of the incident, he added.
VFG reminds snowmobilers to stay to the righthand side of the trail and maintain appropriate speed in respect to the trail conditions to avoid potential hazards and collisions.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.