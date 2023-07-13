LITTLETON — It’s been a tough year.
That was the consensus at Tuesday’s inaugural Pride Summit at The Loading Dock.
The event was a collective response to a series of unsettling episodes in 2023 that rattled the local queer community: Opposition to LGBTQ+ events in Lancaster and Lyndon, Vt., the backlash against Pride-themed signage in Bethlehem and Whitefield, a neo-Nazi protest of a drag story hour in Concord, and nationwide efforts to limit transgender rights.
While upsetting to many, those incidents had a silver lining. They inspired never-before-seen levels of local, grass-roots activity.
The Pride Summit was intended as a way to harness that brief burst of energy and turn it into something bigger, bolder and longer lasting.
Addressing a standing-room crowd of more than 60, summit organizer Jordan Applewhite of Sugar Hill said, “We have a lot of work to do. To do that work, we need movement-wide solidarity. We need a diversity of tactics. It’s going to take queer people and allies stepping up to run for state and local office. It’s going to take people doing the patient work of building bridges with reachable folks in the middle. And it’s going to take a radical flank that is pushing forward and expanding the boundaries of conversation, expanding the boundaries of what’s possible.”
“This movement needs all of us. That’s why we’re here tonight. To learn about each other’s lanes and figure out how to best support each other’s efforts.”
So what do those efforts look like? Other speakers offered examples.
VISIBILITY MATTERS
Jill Kimball arrived in the North Country to find the LGBTQ+ community was largely hidden. No groups, no get-togethers, no outward signs of support.
“To come [here] and not see those welcoming things was really hard for me. I felt I had to keep my identity down,” she said.
To change that, she co-founded North Country Pride.
The four-year-old, Littleton-based non-profit has organized events, sponsored activities, conducted trainings, and distributed stickers and flags to make the region more welcoming to LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.
Visibility matters said Kimball, who is gay and mother to a gay son.
“I wanted others to be able to feel comfortable,” she said.
Groups like North Country Pride can also shape a town’s attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people.
Through its work, North Country Pride sends a clear, positive message: “That that we’re here, we’re queer, we’re business owners, we contribute to society, [and] we are people just like you,” Kimball said.
Others have followed suit.
Nancy Martland is part of a new effort — Our Friends, Our Neighbors — formed in response to recent political attacks on the LGBTQ+ population.
They aim to mobilize allies and provide visible reassurance for LGBTQ+ residents above the notch.
As a first action, they ran a series of full-page newspaper ads stating “In the North Country, Everyone Belongs,” co-signed by hundreds of like-minded residents.
Then, they distributed lawn signs that read “Everybody Belongs.”
The signs were met with backlash from a handful of critics in Bethlehem and Whitefield over concerns they were political statements.
Martland said they were non-political, intended as “a way for the community to put its arms around the vulnerable among us at this time,” and have proven popular.
“We just concluded our fourth 100 sign run. So there’s 400 of these signs out there, and we can’t make them fast enough,” Martland said.
Last week, Our Friends, Our Neighbors organized its first in-person event. They entered a float in the recent Franconia Old Home Day parade, displaying Pride Flags and their “Everybody Belongs” banner.
“The crowd response was unbelievably positive. There was cheering, there was clapping, there was waving. It was more than you could have hoped for,” Martland said.
Moving ahead, OFON aims to serve as a networking hub and information clearinghouse. The group recently compiled a mailing list and Facebook page and will host a potluck dinner later this summer.
“I don’t know what we’ll do next. But I think it will be good,” she said, noting, “There are hundreds of people just like us, sitting on the sideline watching what’s going on with horror, who only need a little help knowing what to do.”
TAKING ACTION
Visibility is one thing; political action is another.
Christopher Belis, president of White Mountains Pride in North Conway, offered a simple piece of advice to those in attendance at the Pride Summit.
“The reality is, in our world, you don’t get if you don’t ask,” Belis said. “And so we have to ask for what we really want. We don’t ask for something halfway.”
He pointed to marriage equality as an example.
From 2004 to 2012, he worked in fundraising for LGBTQ+ civil rights organization Lambda Legal, when the firm fought for same-sex marriage. Even though half of the donors objected to the firm’s efforts as overreach, he said, the federal Marriage Equality Act passed in 2013.
“We wouldn’t have gotten there had we not asked for what we wanted,” he said. “If what you want is to be proud and in public and to celebrate and be you, then do that.”
White Mountain Pride was behind the Drag Story Hour in Lancaster, which was canceled over concerns of rowdy protests.
The push-back was unexpected, Belis said, but not surprising.
The incident reflected growing and increasingly organized opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, he said, which is responsible for a wave of attempted book bans and legislation aimed at drag performances, transgender rights, and ‘don’t say gay’ school policies.
Belis warned that conservative same-sex marriage opponents were almost certainly hatching a long-term plan to strike down the Marriage Equality Act, similar to the 50-year campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“This is a coordinated effort. There is a plan,” he said.
In other words, he said, the fight isn’t over.
At the state level, Rep. Jared Sullivan, D-Bethlehem, discussed efforts to restrict transgender rights in Concord.
He said the House retained two “bad” bills prohibiting gender-affirming care and gender transitions for those under 18 and a “good bill,” HB 368, a shield law to protect trans people and their families from out-of-state bans on gender-affirming care.
There is a statewide effort underway to secure votes for HB 368. Sullivan said it would require a united front.
Sullivan, who is a queer person, urged those attending the Pride Summit to stand together for transgender rights, “We can’t just say ‘We got ours, we can get married’ and move on and forget about them. We need to protect them.”
FOR THE NEXT GENERATION
In June, after months of vocal opposition, Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster canceled Drag Story Hour due to fears of violent protests.
One month later, in an unprecedented showing of Pride in the town, more than 50 LGBTQ+ people and allies participated in the Lancaster July 4th Parade.
Among them was Lancaster native Morgan Hill, who said the Drag Story Hour episode lit a fire.
“It’s been a clarifying force for us, as a community, to rally around,” Hill said.
It showed that Lancaster needed an organization to advocate for LGBTQ+ residents.
“We didn’t have a core organization on the ground,” Hill said. “We didn’t have friends and neighbors who were able to articulate an adequate response to a lot of what the right-wing talking points were.”
Moving forward, Hill and others will form a book club as the next step in a bigger process.
Having grown up as a queer person in Lancaster, Hill understands what the town lacks for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, and wants to establish those supports for the next generation.
“We are creating the culture that we wish we had as kids,” said Hill, 31, noting that Drag Story Hour would have been a step in that direction. “I would have loved to go to this thing as a kid because it would have meant a lot to me, to see myself represented.”
Efforts to build LGBTQ+ support are underway in the Littleton area but are just getting started in surrounding communities like Lancaster.
It is important to maintain those efforts and build on them, Kimball said.
She pointed to St. Johnsbury Academy as an example of why. There, one group of students founded a gay-straight alliance, and a group that followed (including her son) created a diversity, equity and inclusion group. The DEI group overhauled the student dress code and changed the school policy on pronoun use.
The former paved the way for the latter, she said, “Without all of us working together to lay the groundwork for the next generation, the next generation will be lost.”
For Hill, organizing is a natural — and necessary — instinct.
When you live as a minority, you naturally seek safety in numbers, they said.
“I think a lot about queerness as an organizing force,” Hill said. “The way we are constantly faced with annihilation means that to be queer is to become an organizer: To find community, to find the things that keep you alive.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.