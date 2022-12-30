LHS Principal, Vice Principal Status Still Unclear After 2-Hour Non-Public Session

Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School Principal Mark Fiorentino (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board met with its legal counsel during a 2-hour non-public session on Friday morning but declined to say if the matter involved the principal and vice-principal of Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School who, as of Friday afternoon, remain on paid administrative leave.

Four of the five board members, gathering at 8 a.m. at the SAU 84 administrative office for an emergency meeting of the board, met with their attorney, who attended remotely via Zoom.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments