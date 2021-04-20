LHS Vice-Principal Voices Concerns About Board Transparency, Ethics

LITTLETON — The outgoing vice-principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School blasted some school board members for what he said has been a lack of transparency, including about a recent investigation, questionable ethics, and a minority of members driving board decisions.
During Monday’s Littleton School Board meeting, DBMS/LHS Vice-Principal Greg Fillion, who tendered his resignation in November 2019 and departs the Littleton School District SAU 84 on June 30, said he has tried to meet with the board about his concerns, but was unable to.
“I want people to understand that I’m doing this as respectfully as I can,” he said at the beginning of a 17-minute exchange that at times grew tense. “I’ve asked three times to meet with the school board in non-public session and all three times I’ve been turned own. I don’t feel like I have much of a choice but to make sure I’m heard. I’m concerned about board ethics, board behavior, with some of our board members and previous board members, and what … it’s done to our district. In December, I filed a complaint that led to an investigation.”
Because some information is non-public under the state’s right-to-know law, Fillion said he will remain professional and not use names.
“Is there anything in the board minutes that explains that the board had an investigation?” he asked. “Is the public aware that an investigation was done?”
The minutes from the last executive board work session note sealed minutes from a non-public discussion, but those non-public minutes were sealed in public session and don’t indicate what was being sealed, said Fillion.
“Greg, I’m going to ask you to refrain from talking any more about any investigation,” said Ann Wiggett, vice-chair of the school board who previously served as board chair.
“Wait a minute here, Ann,” said Fillion. “I asked to speak with you three times.”
She asked if he understood what was then said by Mike Elwell, school board legal counsel who was at Monday’s meeting and who spoke briefly with school board chairman Greg Cook and Wiggett after Fillion began speaking. (Elwell’s comments are inaudible on the meeting video recording).
“I heard what he said,” said Fillion. “Is this a board decision?”
“Cease and desist,” said Wiggett.
“Is this a board decision or your decision?” he asked.
“It’s not my decision,” said Wiggett. “Cease and desist. We’ll talk about it in non-public.”
“Let me move on to one other thing then,” said Fillion.
“I think that’s enough,” said Wiggett.
“I don’t understand,” said Fillion. “I haven’t violated anybody’s rights.”
“Okay, what do you want to talk about?” asked Wiggett.
Under the right-to-know law, there are three exemptions that allow meeting minutes to be sealed, including a discussion that could hurt the reputation of someone other than a board member, said Fillion.
If the non-public discussion is exempt from disclosure, the meeting minutes could still reflect the general nature of that discussion and why it’s non-public without violating anyone’s confidentiality or reputation, as other school districts and towns do in their meeting minutes, he said.
“I think we can do a better job about being transparent with the public,” said Fillion.
On the third time, he tried to meet with the board in a non-public session, Fillion said he received three positive responses from board members, but still was not provided an opportunity to meet.
“Now, I’m concerned about an investigation that involves a board member,” he said.
“No, Greg,” said Wiggett.
Fillion said he’ll then move on to another topic - a recent board meeting when school board member Erica Antonucci asked a question about SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart and Cook possibly violating board policy regarding meetings they have together on the Wednesday before Monday’s regularly scheduled meetings with the full board.
“Dr. Hart explains that he’s been working with the chair and the vice-chair as his first line and this is how he conducted business as previous superintendent, which is fine,” said Fillion. “However, board policy doesn’t state that’s the way we conduct business. As I understand it, the superintendent meets with the board chair when there’s an emergency situation …. and to set the agenda.”
But Cook indicated the Wednesday meetings go beyond that, said Fillion.
“Just to clarify, we had a very robust discussion about that particular issue,” said school board member Matt St. John. “We have a board meeting coming up on Thursday, in part to discuss how the board should operate in meetings and if a change in the policy should be considered, I think as a direct consequence of that incident …”
“Here’s the concern,” said Fillion. “There’s a lot of communication between the superintendent, the chair, and the assistant chair, to include a Zoom meeting that there’s no notes and minutes of. And then a decision changes. That’s a different picture than what was presented … I’m concerned that we’re making decisions as a board when the board isn’t making decisions all the time. There’s five board members. Five board members should have a say in what’s going on. We hire a superintendent to run a district. The superintendent should be able to run a district without passing everything along to a school board.”
Fillion said the school district is about to lose what in his opinion is the second most dedicated employee it has ever had.
“In my opinion, a lot of it has to do with board micromanagement and conflicts of interest,” he said. “There have been 21 superintendents, principals, and assistant principals in my 21 years in Littleton. I don’t think the buildings are the entire problem.”
Transparency and accountability are among the district’s stated core values, said Fillion.
He said the first time he asked to meet with the board in non-public he was told it would violate the law.
“That came from Mr. Cook,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine the SAU 84 school board is only hearing appropriate activity in non-public session all the time. And again, this is what I asked for three times to prevent this from being public.”
Fillion said the third time he asked the board for a non-public meeting he offered to include his exit interview in the meeting.
“Your request was to talk about an investigation, which was closed and done and over with,” said Wiggett. “We said if you wanted an exit interview, you could have one, but that was not going to be discussed.”
St. John said the issue of transparency stemming from Antonucci’s question at the earlier meeting was discussed by the board at length.
“I think the three of us [St. John, Antonucci, and Larry Blaisdell] left that discussion feeling that we were heard and that we have a clear path forward to making sure we can avoid those perceived issues that lack transparency or lack due process,” said St. John. “I do think the entire board, all five of us, recognizes that it’s important that we be more transparent.”
On Tuesday afternoon, The Caledonian-Record reached out to the New Hampshire Department of Education regarding the nature of the investigation, when it concluded, and what the findings were.
That information was not available by press time.
Cook on Tuesday said he can’t talk about the investigation and referred all questions to Wiggett.
“I can’t discuss the general findings, but it’s concluded and the situation has been handled,” said Wiggett.
Fillion, a 1991 LHS graduate, and DBMS/LHS Principal Jennifer Carbonneau, a 1990 LHS graduate, were hired for their respective administrative positions in the spring of 2017.
In November 2019, both tendered their resignations, a few months after former Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent Steven Nilhas, who is now director of curriculum and instruction at White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36, announced that he will be resigning from SAU 84.
Carbonneau will be the next principal of Haverhill Cooperative Middle School beginning on July 1.
