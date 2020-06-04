LYNDON CENTER — The relaxing of restrictions to allow for slightly larger groups — from 10 to 25 per Gov. Phil Scott’s directive — means that the Lyndon Institute graduation on Sunday now has two options: the original drive-up to receive diplomas on Sunday is still being offered, but a second choice to receive diplomas in a socially-distanced ceremony on the football field has now been added.
On Wednesday and Thursday mornings, a drive-up under two small tents outside the main building at LI saw staff collecting student electronics, as well as distributing caps and gowns to seniors. At a second tent, three moms of seniors handed out bagged breakfast items donated by the Lyndonville Rotary Club, as well as custom masks sewn by Kingdom Embroidery, for graduation ceremonies.
Parents donated items, including the masks to be made, and other treats given out in graduation goody bags, said mom and former LI teacher Adrienne D’Olimpio, whose son, Duncan, is graduating Sunday.
The custom masks are white with small LI lettering in maroon, the school colors, she said, saying many families and local businesses made their purchase possible.
The maintenance staff were out in force, cutting the football field and using weed whackers throughout campus.
The seniors’ portraits encircle the back wall of the track and football field, and throughout the towns the students are from, photos on real estate-like signs can be seen at students’ homes.
A big banner celebrating the Class of 2020 was donated by the Sign Depot in Lyndon, who also made the signs for the individual student honors.
Parents and students were informed of the expanded graduation possibilities on Wednesday afternoon, said Dr. Adam Norwood, Assistant Head for Curriculum & Instruction at LI.
“While we pride ourselves on being flexible and responsive to the needs of our community, our greatest source of pride is our graduating class,” Norwood said. “This is an amazingly resilient group of students who have persevered through some extraordinary times… How can we be nothing but proud of them?”
Sunday’s nontraditional graduation ceremony will be preceded as planned originally by a parade that begins at the campus of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, up the hill from LI, and proceeds down, past the school, encircling Bandstand Park in the center of Lyndonville’s village, then returning to the LI campus.
The parade will line up at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. During this time, opening remarks by Mrs. Perry, (head of school) the invocation by The Most Reverend, Jason H. Sanderson, D.D., LI Class of ‘84, and the commencement address by Col. Donna B. O’Harren, Ret., LI Class of ‘88 will be given, Norwood said.
“Then, at approximately 11 a.m., the parade will begin with the playing of Pomp and Circumstance. Shortly thereafter, you will hear the speeches of Halie Bean, this year’s salutatorian, and Manu Di Pace Martins, this year’s valedictorian,” wrote Norwood. “NSN (Northeast Sports Network) will also provide live coverage of the parade while 97.7 broadcasts over the airwaves. For the most part, this has been the plan all along.”
“For those seniors who would like to march down the hill and receive their diplomas, they may do so during the second half of the day’s events,” stated Norwood. “This portion of the program will begin at 1 p.m., and will continue throughout the day. In order to remain in compliance with social-distancing rules, students will walk down the hill 10 at a time.”
Students can still receive their diploma in front of the main building if they prefer not to march, Norwood noted.
“We hope that by including these changes, we can preserve, as much as possible, some of the traditions that make an LI commencement so special,” Norwood stated. “Of course, don’t forget to mark your calendars for June 5, 2021 as we plan to hold a much more traditional ceremony for the members of the Class of 2020!”
