LI Announces Baccalaureate, Commencement Speakers

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute recently announced Shawn Tester and Richard McCarthy as commencement and baccalaureate speakers for the graduating class of 2023.
Shawn Tester (LI Class of 1989) is Chief Executive Officer at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH). Before joining NVRH in November 2018, Tester served as CEO of Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC). Before his time at NCHC, he spent nine years at Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (ACHS) in Littleton, NH, and three years at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.
Tester earned a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Norwich University. He also holds a degree in Business Administration from Bentley College. He sits on the boards of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative and the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, and is a trustee of Passumpsic Bank and the Vermont State Colleges System. In his spare time, he enjoys biking, hunting, snowmobiling, agricultural pursuits, and spending time outdoors with his family. He lives in East Lyndon on what was his grandparents’ farm with his wife, Loralee, and two sons, Timothy (16) and Patrick (14).
Over his 11 years at LI, baccalaureate speaker Richard McCarthy has worn many hats. Currently the Dean of Faculty, he has also worked as the Humanities Chair and Head of the Lower School. Through it all, he has maintained a strong commitment to being a classroom English teacher.
McCarthy teaches AP Literature and has been an AP Literature College Board consultant for 15 years. He spends his summers traveling to an array of cities putting on workshops to help teachers improve their craft. When not teaching teachers, he can be found fishing on a river with his dogs.
McCarthy received his English degree from Saint John’s University in Minn. and his Masters in Literature from Middlebury College in Vermont. He has taught English and coached soccer in independent schools in New York City, Oklahoma City, and two in Vermont. He currently coaches the Unified Basketball team at LI.
Lyndon Institute will hold its commencement ceremonies on Sunday, June 4. The event starts with baccalaureate at 10 a.m. in Alumni Auditorium, followed by commencement at 11 a.m. at Robert K. Lewis Field.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.