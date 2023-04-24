LI Announces Baccalaureate, Commencement Speakers

The Lyndon Institute Class of 2021 is welcomed to its graduation ceremony by faculty members Sunday. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute recently announced Shawn Tester and Richard McCarthy as commencement and baccalaureate speakers for the graduating class of 2023.

Shawn Tester (LI Class of 1989) is Chief Executive Officer at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH). Before joining NVRH in November 2018, Tester served as CEO of Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC). Before his time at NCHC, he spent nine years at Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (ACHS) in Littleton, NH, and three years at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.

