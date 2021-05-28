LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute announced that Joseph F. Army will be the commencement speaker and the Rev. Bruce S. Comiskey will be faith leader for the graduating class of 2021.
Since 1998, Joe Army has been creating venture capital-backed medical technology startups that treat a variety of patient conditions, from reducing infections in burn victims to reducing bleeding during cancer surgery to becoming the go-to respiratory technology to keep COVID-19 patients off mechanical ventilators during the pandemic. Today Army is CEO of Vapotherm, a publicly held (NYSE:VAPO) advanced respiratory technology company based in Exeter, N.H.
Before business school, he worked on Wall Street for Dean Witter Reynolds where he met his wife of 32 years, Kim. Joe earned an MBA in finance and marketing from The Wharton School of Business, a BA in history from the University of Rhode Island, and graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1981. He is certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM), a CPA (inactive status), a Certified Turnaround Professional, and a Certified Insolvency and Reorganization Accountant (inactive status). Joe is also a licensed charter boat captain and licensed private pilot.
Born in Massachusetts, Army moved to Sutton at the age of 5. He and his wife raised two children, Matt and Mikaela, and live on the New Hampshire seacoast. In his free time, Army enjoys fishing, hunting, skiing, and gardening. During his time at Lyndon Institute, Army played football and competed as a pole vaulter on the track and field team.
Rev. Bruce S. Comiskey
The Rev. Bruce S. Comiskey was born in Montclair, N.J. in 1951. In high school, he earned letters in four sports and excelled in football. He went on to attend Rutgers University on an athletic scholarship, majored in religion, and earned a BA. He was accepted at Princeton Theological Seminary and earned a Master of Divinity and Master of Social Work. His field education was at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.
After graduating in 1976, he accepted the position of Associate Minister at the First Church of Christ (UCC) in Simsbury, Conn. Three years later, he accepted the position of Settled Pastor at the First Congregational Church in Lyndonville, Vt. While pastor of the church, he coached football at LI and taught Interpersonal Communications at Lyndon State College. He accepted the position of Senior Minister in 1987 at the Stowe Community Church in Vermony.
He retired briefly in 2017 but accepted the position back in Lyndonville in 2018 to serve the East Burke Congregational Church and the First Congregational Church in Lyndonville. He currently is president of Rotary and serves on the Darling Inn Meal Site Board as Vice President. He lives in East Burke.
Comiskey and Army will take part in LI’s commencement ceremonies on Sunday, June 6 at 10 a.m. on the Robert K. Lewis Field.
