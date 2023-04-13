LI Begins $950,000 Entrance Remodel
Buy Now

Lyndon Institute held a groundbreaking for a $950,000 entry renovation on Monday, April 10, 2023. From left, Board President Loralee Tester; Trustees Caleb Burrington, Larissa Flynn, Sara Simpson, Heather Batalion, Stephen Maleski, Laurie Boswell, and Brett Gale; and Headmaster Brian Bloomfield. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LYNDON — It was a milestone.

Lyndon Institute held a groundbreaking on Monday for its first capital campaign in 30 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments