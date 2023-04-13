LI Begins $950,000 Entrance Remodel

Lyndon Institute held a groundbreaking for a $950,000 entry renovation on Monday, April 10, 2023. From left, Board President Loralee Tester; Trustees Caleb Burrington, Larissa Flynn, Sara Simpson, Heather Batalion, Stephen Maleski, Laurie Boswell, and Brett Gale; and Headmaster Brian Bloomfield. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Lyndon Institute held a groundbreaking on Monday for its first capital campaign in 30 years.
The $950,000 project will transform the north entrance to the main school building. It will be reconfigured to include a student lounge and five gender-neutral, single-occupant restrooms.
It marks the first remodel of the building’s Pierce Wing since it was built in 1976.
Head of School Brian Bloomfield said the renovation will improve school security, inclusivity, and socio-emotional health.
“[The new entryway] will provide the safety and security all members of our community deserve. When someone doesn’t feel safe, they cannot learn quadratic equations,” he said.
“Most importantly, [the new space] is designed for students. It will be a place for them to hang out and simply be together. Covid taught us that this time together, being social and building friendships, is so important to the healthy development of these young adults.”
The groundbreaking was attended by more than 40 members of the Lyndon Institute extended community including Trustee Caleb Burrington (Class of 2009), owner of project designer Burrington Design Build LLC.
Burrington said the remodel will “modernize the school, which is the point.”
Meanwhile Board President Loralee Tester (Class of 1996), a former faculty and current LI parent, said the project marked a new beginning for the school.
“Just over 30 years ago, I entered this building for the first time…As we [LI] hit 155 years, we recognize that the feeling you have when you walk on campus is part of the experience. When you take pride in your surroundings, you are lifted just a little higher and dream just a little bigger,” Tester said.
“This, in itself, is incredibly exciting, but it also is symbolic of what is to come. It marks the dawn of the next era of greatness for LI. We see what is possible when the community comes together to support a cause and we see the benefits to our entire community when we invest in this historic educational institution.”
Dana Young Construction of Burke will oversee the project, with an expected completion date of mid-August.
