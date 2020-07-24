LYNDONVILLE — Kingdom East School District’s central office continues to explore space needs, the school board’s facilities committee discussed this week.
A walk-through of two buildings on the campus of Lyndon Institute (LI) took place recently as the district considers a space for its central office.
There are two buildings on the LI campus that may be suitable for rental for a central office for Kingdom East, which serves the towns of Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock, and became a unified district under Act 46 in 2015.
At this week’s committee meeting, Kingdom East Facilities Director Marc Brown said LI has offered the spaces at .50 cents per square foot.
The lease would come with access to amenities on campus, noted Brown, such as access to conference rooms and the school’s track.
The district’s staff has outgrown its space on the upper level of the Lyndon Municipal Building, and the space is also not accessible for people with disabilities.
If the district were to lease one of the buildings, Brown said, “Everybody has an office, because it’s dorm rooms, they were dormitories, and there are some good larger areas for staff.”
“There are pros and cons to both of them,” said Brown. “Parking is a big thing. One of them, most of your parking would be over to the ice arena. The other one is down near the field, it’s a pretty good area, and they would work it so we could have parking down there.”
Brown said, “They are both pretty good facilities, I prefer the one near the field.”
Brown said earlier that the dorms have 13,000 and 14,000 square feet.
Campbell is the largest, at 14,000 square feet, and is located near the green across from the main campus. The Hilton dorm is located behind the Thaddeus Stevens School, which leases space on LI’s campus.
The Hilton dorm, is 13,000 square feet, and has about 25 office spaces, said Brown.
At the town offices, the rent is $3,500 a month for 6,400 square feet and the central office has outgrown the space, Brown reported earlier.
The LI rental cost at .50 cents a square foot includes heat along with trash and snow removal and lawn care, said Director of Finance Tisha Hankinson. She said all other utilities would be billed separately to the district. She said cleaning was not yet discussed.
A 5-year lease is being considered, and Brown said he thinks the district ultimately should own its own building.
Brown said both buildings on the LI campus have a lot of room for storage which the district could use.
Mike Lowe, LI’s assistant head for advancement, said this week there was nothing new to report about the possible lease arrangement with Kingdom East.
The school has some excess space on campus and is looking to lease several buildings to outside tenants.
Lyndon Town Could Host Central Office
Botzojorns raised the earlier question raised at the board about exploring possible central office space within Lyndon Town School.
“That was a conversation before and it was never fully flushed out, and given that we’re in the middle of a pandemic … I believe that it should be bundled in the full facilities piece, it shouldn’t be a standalone,” said Botzojorns, who said perhaps the move should be put on hold temporarily.
Brown said with the pandemic seeing some staff working remotely, that that could continue in order to free up space and allow for social distancing.
“If we don’t have room for everybody I think we should look at the option of a few people working remotely,” said Brown. He said, “not that it’s easy but if it’s something to get us by until next year … just the logistics of getting everybody moved over there, just a patch, a band-aid until maybe next year.”
An analysis of whether the central office could be housed at Lyndon Town School, the largest school in the district, has not been done as yet, said Botzojorns.
It was suggested that be done so the board can look over options including renting a building at Lyndon Institute in the future.
Botzojorns said the board should have that information and be able to look “at what’s cost neutral and what makes the most sense 3, 5 10 years down the road.”
The declining population of students in the district combined with the “current fiscal reality” means the district “should look at all the options, I’m not suggesting one over the other,” said Botzojorns.
Moving the central office to Lyndon Town School would mean isolating the office clearly from the school with its own entrance. “I know there are some people who are very opposed to it for a couple of reasons,” said Botzojorns, listing one, “Is the central office running the school or does the school run the school? There’s just that feeling.”
Then too the square footaget needs to be evaluated, “the plain space, the needs of children … the traditional classrooms we used to have are not the same and now with COVID, we need more space,” the superintendent said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.