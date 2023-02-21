LYNDON — Faced with an existential threat, Lyndon Institute seeks public support.
LI this week called on community members to write lawmakers to oppose two bills, S.66 and H.258, which would restrict public funding for private schools.
The proposed legislation could be a first step towards dismantling Vermont’s four independent academies, including St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute, critics said.
LI took to social media on Monday, saying, “[S.66 and H.258] threaten an entire education system that has helped many children in the NEK and in other rural areas.”
If the bills pass, LI warned, “Families would have less say in how their children can be best educated. Faculty and staff who work in independent schools could lose their jobs. Designation contracts could force independent schools to change how they operate. And independent schools that remain open would be only for those who had income to support them.”
The social media posts were accompanied by an official statement on the school’s website.
There, alongside more complete details, LI provided contact information for members of the House and Senate Education Committees, local legislators, and Gov. Phil Scott.
The statement concluded that “LI strongly opposes S. 66 and H. 258” and urged the public “If you agree, please use your voice.”
DOUBTS ABOUT EXCEPTIONS
S.66 and H.258 would make fundamental changes to school choice in Vermont.
The bills would require “sending districts” to designate up to three PreK-12 schools for their students to attend.
Designated schools would have to be public with two exceptions: Therapeutic private schools (serving students with disabilities) and Vermont’s four independent academies (Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy, Burr and Burton, and Thetford Academy).
However, Lyndon Institute officials are wary of that exception.
“On the surface, it appears that the four independent schools are protected, however the new guidelines would effectively force us to adopt many, if not all, of the restrictions placed on public schools,” LI said.
If that were to happen, LI worries there would be negative impacts, “such as forcing independent schools to abide by the same quality standards that public schools do (rather than answering to our own, elevated standards), dictating who independent schools can hire, and even provisions for public schools to buy-out independent schools if they wish.”
The outcome could be catastrophic for local communities, including the approximately 1,300 students enrolled at LI and SJA.
“The schools that thousands of Vermont students currently attend could close. Faculty and staff who work at these schools would lose their jobs. Families would have less choice in how their children can be best educated,” LI said.
Should Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy shut down, Northeast Kingdom communities would be irreversibly harmed and class divisions would widen.
“Only the wealthiest families would be able to afford the cost of any remaining independent schools moving forward, almost ensuring greater inequities rather than working to reduce them,” LI said.
BACKGROUND
According to previous reports, lawmakers in the Senate and the House believe the state currently has a school tuition system that would require public money be used to pay for education at schools considered religious. This became an issue when the U.S. Supreme Court last summer ruled that the state of Maine was in violation of the Constitution by refusing to offer public funding to students enrolled in religious schools.
To avoid this, some legislators are seeking changes to the current system. S. 66 would address the issue by ending the centuries-old system of school choice and its mix of independent schools.
Supporting the bill is a group called the Education Equity Alliance, which is made up of the Vermont NEA, the Vermont Principals’ Association, the Vermont Superintendents Association and the Vermont School Boards Association.
“To the greatest extent possible, the bill is a stabilizing response to the change made by the Supreme Court,” said Sue Ceglowski, the executive director of the Vermont School Boards Association. “The bill maintains historic community choice while modernizing Vermont’s public education system to align with both Vermont and US Constitutional requirements. It also provides safeguards for students and taxpayers.”
LOCAL OPINIONS
The following are opinions on S.66 and H.258 that have been publicly expressed by local education and political leaders.
Lyndon Institute Head of School Brian Bloomfield said “S. 66 and H. 258 are dangerous bills for many reasons, but first and foremost is that any law that promises to choose for you instead of you choosing is a bad law. Any law that privileges a system over the family’s care and knowledge of their child is a bad law.”
St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell said “[S.66] bill threatens our independence by placing restrictions on our receipt of public tuition and essentially removing the category of ‘approved independent school’ from the educational landscape.” She said SJA’s independence allowed it to deliver high quality education and respond quickly to student needs. “Our independence, in other words, is something I am not only willing but resolved to protect.”
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) Superintendent Mark Tucker said “Some of the rhetoric from the independent school lobby has referred to S.66 as an “existential threat” to the independent schools, but I would argue that public dollars going to private religious schools would be a real existential threat to existing independent schools and public schools. So maybe a partnership – which might require a bit more flexibility than we have seen in the rhetoric so far – makes more sense than just making this a battle between public and independent schools, when it really is not.”
The Kingdom East School Board adopted a resolution in support of school choice with caveats. It reads in part, “The Board supports school choice and the educational opportunities that are available, provided that independent schools are able to assure nondiscriminatory, equitable, and transparent admissions, enrollment and retention practices as required by the State of Vermont and federal law.”
State Rep. Scott Beck (R-Caledonia-Essex) said S.66 and H.258 — pushed by lobbying groups Vermont NEA, Vermont School Boards Association, Vermont Superintendents Association, and Vermont Principals Association to end the flow of public funds to religious schools — was “a sledgehammer approach” and not a credible surgical solution.”
Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce (NEKCC) Executive Director Darcie McCann said “I am not sure where S.66 will land at session’s end but I would give the legislator who introduced the bill a failing grade for not only demonstrating a lack of research on the matter but an inability to see and serve the needs of the entire state.”
Vermont Independent Schools Association (VISA) Executive Director Mill Moore said “S.66 would completely dismantle a system that has successfully delivered high-quality educational opportunities for rural Vermont students for well over a century.”
Former Vermont State Board of Education Chair Oliver Olsen said “The indisputable fact is that S.66 would prohibit school districts from paying tuition for general education to any independent school, with the exception of four historic academies. School choice - as we know it - would cease to exist since nearly all independent schools, like Riverside or Thaddeus Stevens, would be cast off as inaccessible options for all but those who can afford to pay tuition out of pocket. This is the existential threat that many families and independent schools in some of the most rural parts of the state are beginning to confront.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.