LYNDON CENTER — Usually Fenton Chester Ice Arena is a place where opposing sides meet to contest a hockey game that resolves with just one winner. On Tuesday the space was transformed to bring two groups together who must work together for mutual success.
The first-ever NEK High School Career Fair, held on the arena’s turf surface provided space for employers and potential future employees to connect.
Hosted by Lyndon Institute and supported financially through the Vermont Community Foundation’s NEK Fund, the fair was an opportunity for more than 40 area businesses and organizations to meet students from several area high schools.
“We have a great turnout,” said Michelle Parson, work-based learning coordinator at LI. “There’s a lot of great businesses here. I think there’s really something for everyone.”
Parson said she hopes LI will host such events in the future and possibly invite adult job-seekers into the space to the benefit of businesses looking to fill immediate needs.
The career fair on Tuesday was also a stop on a Caledonia County tour by the Vermont House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. Chaired by Coventry resident Rep. Michael Marcotte, there were ten committee members (out of 11) at the arena engaging with business people and students.
“This is something that should be replicated throughout the state,” said Marcotte. “It’s helping to connect students with businesses who are looking for employees.”
Marcotte said job opportunities through many of the businesses at the fair can happen through Career and Technical Education programs offered to students, and striking the right balance of funding and governance for the CTE centers is a topic of legislative conversation.
“I think COVID really helped expose the need for CTE,” he said, and it’s a career path that is “just as valuable as college.”
Staffing difficulties was a common refrain among many of the businesses at the fair, and Marcotte said it was a good opportunity for them to connect with the next generation of the labor force.
“Everybody who’s here is looking for help,” said Marcotte, and they’re looking for people who “show up on time, work well with others and are willing to work.”
Following their time interacting at the career fair, the legislators went to the Do North Coworking Space on Broad Street in Lyndonville. After that, they went to Fairbanks Museum, the Charlie Carter Center at the Lyndon-St. Johnsbury Industrial Park and to the Wheelock Town Office.
Marcotte said it’s good for the committee members to hear directly from the state’s smaller towns.
“We want to talk to small communities and find out what’s going on and what we can do to help them,” he said.
For many of the businesses presenting at the fair, taking time to be there meant sacrificing hours of work that could have been done if they were on the job, but it was a necessary investment in the future.
Heather Wallek, the owner of Trombly Plumbing & Heating, said as busy as the company is, it was important to have a presence at the fair to interact with students.
“We need to let them know that plumbing is about more than just toilets,” she said.
She said she was also hoping to encourage more girls to consider taking up the trade.
Wallek was encouraged to hear that there were legislators at the event because they need to address a limiting rule with plumber training and development that needs to change at the state level. It’s a requirement that master plumbers can only work with one apprentice at a time. She said she’d like to see that change to two apprentices for every master plumber.
Wes and Paula Ward, owners of Wes Ward Auto, invested their time in meeting with the students, hopeful there were future auto technicians in the mix. At one point, they engaged with a Danville School student named Renee Douglas, who said she’d like cars and could see herself choosing auto mechanics as a career path.
Wes Ward said staffing at his Portland Street, St. Johnsbury auto repair business is OK, but a couple more mechanics would be nice.
Across the turf at a different table was the much larger organization Northeast Kingdom Human Services, with a much larger need for employees. Recruiter Anthony Willey said NKHS has 80 positions to fill throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
He was introduced to a St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore named Courtney Clement by Clement’s Introduction to Human Services educator Jennifer McGarvin. Clement said she has the desire to work for the Department of Children and Families.
The Academy had 36 students at the fair.
Several students from Hazen Union gathered around Brad Urie, a 23-year employee with the Department of Corrections. Urie, a DOC recruitment and retention officer who works out of the facility in Newport, said he told the students that young men and women who start their careers off early with the DOC could be doing well for themselves in only a few years.
“The state of Vermont has made this (corrections work) a pretty good career,” he said.
Getting and keeping employees is a constant challenge, Urie said. “I could hire 20 people right now and not fill all the spots.”
Business And Organizations At The Fair
The roster of businesses at the fair was vast and varied.
802 Cars - Automotive Dealerships
ABC & LOL LLC
ADA Traffic Control
Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery
Alliance Consulting & Excavation LLC
Alliance Mechanical
AmeriCorps
Berlin City Auto Group
BHS Composites
Cafe Lotti
Central VT Medical Center
CFW Electric
Champlain Valley Equipment
Community College of Vermont
Community National Bank
Courtland Construction Corp
Dead River Company
Ethan Allen Operations Inc.
Green Mountain Farm to School
H20 Innovations
Heritage Automotive Group
Howard Center
J.P. Sicard, Inc.
Kinney Drugs
Kiwanis Club of St. Johnsbury
Lyndon Institute CTE
MEI Electrical Contractors/MEI System Integrators
NEK Broadband
Nelson Enterprise Inc.
New England Wire Technologies
Northeast Correctional Complex
Northeast Kingdom Human Services
Northeast Kingdom Preschool and Childcare
Northern Vermont Regional Hospital
Northlands Job Corps Center
Pike Industries
Re/Max Heritage
ReArch Company
Riverside Life Enrichment Center
SavATree
St. Johnsbury Academy CTE
Sugarman of Vermont
Tara Lynn
The DREAM Program
The Pizza Man
Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
Trombly Plumbing & Heating, LLC
United States Postal Service
Upward Bound
Vermont Agency of Transportation
Vermont Army National Guard
Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children
Vermont Department of Labor
Vermont Microtechnologies
Vermont Rural Water Association
VSAC
Weidmann Electrical Technology
West Ward Auto Repair
White Mountains Community College
Wildflower Inn
