LI Dance Instructor Receives Award

Rebecca McGregor

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute Dance instructor Rebecca McGregor has been a part of the National Dance Education Organization’s (NDEO) Mentorship Committee since 2017. She was chosen to serve as a mentor for new dance educators around the country during the pilot round of the NDEO’s Mentorship Program before being invited in 2019 to serve as a committee member for the mentoring program.

In a recent email, NDEO past president Suzanne Henneman announced that the committee is being awarded the NDEO President’s Award for the work it did in 2019-2020 to educate, support, and advocate for new dance educators across the United States.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments