LYNDON CENTER — The Lyndon Institute Class of 2023 was sent off Sunday morning with the love of their families, friends and school community – and told they will always have a home at LI.
Dr. Brian Bloomfield, Head of School, oversaw his first commencement as the independent high school’s leader, and thanked Loralee Tester, Board Chair, for her warm welcome, guidance and support in helping his family acclimate to their new home, and his new position.
Bloomfield’s message was distilled down from a handful of themes he had mulled over for his speech, landing on the importance of finding joy in our lives always. He told the class they will encounter difficult days ahead, and likely already have experienced challenges and losses.
Through the darkness that life undoubtedly will lay at all our lives, Bloomfield urged the class of 94 graduates to work to find those moments of joy that are ever-present, and to know that the capacity to find joy is intrinsic, not from things, but from ourselves and our ability to connect with others, and be part of a greater community.
A community like LI.
The final month of the school year made it sometimes difficult to savor those moments of joy, said Bloomfield, likening the pace to drinking from a fire hose.
Graduation day is a moment of deep joy and celebration, observed Bloomfield. He urged them to find joy in the little things, too, and ticked off a handful of those moments, seeing the face of someone they love, sharing a smile with someone, when a teacher commends them for a job well done.
“Joy is hiding in plain sight,” said Bloomfield. “You need to remember to seek it out … to seek out joy, look within … make joy in your homes.”
Bloomfield told graduates to please come home to LI and visit, to stay in touch, and know that the school will always be here for them.
Class Valedictorian Chelsea Ott began, “Approximately 13 years, 2,340 days, and 56,160 hours is how long our school career has lasted. During this time, we counted down the minutes - one minute until class is over, one minute until we can leave school, one minute until practice is done.”
“I wish I could take this one minute to experience high school again, but, high school has ended.”
Ott wisely observed how important it is to live in the moment more, “We spend too much time wishing our lives away. Wishing for practice to be over, school to be over. Don’t just appreciate the moment, appreciate the people. Your people.”
Shawn Tester, CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, said, “Many of you know me as the CEO of your local hospital, or husband to Loralee, your board chair, or even the father of Timothy who just finished his sophomore year here. But I am also a proud member of LI’s Class of 1989 … and frankly, I was a pretty mediocre student. Not terrible in school, but not great, either.”
He shared a story of how his family looked after a family friend and farm hand his family had employed when he was in his senior years and needed help with food; his father told him, “It’s our responsibility to care for our neighbors.”
Tester said that duty and love for neighbors and community guides everything he does in his work at the hospital and on behalf of the community – and he looked out and told the audience he loved every single one of them.
“I love all of you,” said Tester. “I love you parents, and I love your grandparents. I know many of you and even those of you I don’t know, I love. I love this place and this community. I take that love and let it feed everything we do at NVRH. After that, it’s our responsibility to care for our neighbors.”
In taking the podium next, Loralee Tester, the board’s chair, said she too began four years ago in her role, and like the class, was very excited and soon realized what a challenge the coming years were to be. She promised to keep her remarks brief, saying she realized, “I’m the only thing standing between you and diplomas!”
The global pandemic upended students’ lives as well as posed unprecedented challenges for the school to provide education during the unexpected COVID-19 upheaval everyone came through together, observed Tester.
“Embrace the voyage,” urged Tester. “Life isn’t meant to be easy. Lean into the challenges, embrace the process and let it change you,” she stressed.
Lyndon Institute
Class of 2023
Chelsea Marie Ott, Gemma Rose Stowell, Brianne Elizabeth Allegra, Jordan Leigh Bandy, Taylor Bean, Hunter Hendricks Beer, Camden Sackett Berry, Brock Michael Bickford, Julia Marie Bigelow, Brent Allen Michael Bill, Taylor Vaughn Bilodeau, Laci Erin Bora, Elizabeth Anne Brown, David Matthew Bujaucius, Adriana Rae Burris,
Zachery Alexander Caron, Norman Liam Channon, Natalie Alice Chapman, Ethyn William Blue Chhoeung, Isaiah Oak Mann Clarke, Gracie Isabella Colby, Aiden Eric Davis, Jason Johnathon Degreenia, Devon Ray Deth, Damian John Drown, Adriana Sylvia Drummond, Skyleigh Rose Dubray-Bragdon, Robert Todd Easterbrooks, Deago Eastman, Jonathan Allen Fenoff, Abby Sue Fillion, Silas Mason-Ethan Findlay, Colby Jace Fontaine,
Makenzie Hope Gadapee, Teagan Rose Genier, Ashton Tucker Gould, Zachary Buck Hale, Jackson Liam Holderby, Eli William Hooker, Jessica Ann Hubbard, Calley Elizabeth Humphrey, Charles Stefen Jaborek, Katherine Joy Jarels, Colin Tomas Kelley, Rose Faith Kidder, Richard John Kittredge Jr, Finnian Miles Kowal, Alexander Lacoss, Destany Ann Lafleur, Kaylin Gray Larrabee, Jacob Michael Leonard, Theodore Martin Levine, Ciara Jade Lewis, Jacob Tyler Loranger,
Levi Arthur Machell, Grace Hathaway Martin, Zane Brian Mawhinney, Lilyan Catherine Miller, Logan Coleman Miller, Parker James Mitchell, Emma Nicole Montgomery, Jacob Carl William Moulton-Marcus, Noah Theodore Murray, Lukas Thor Norheim, Katlyn Morgan Norrie, Ellery Teague Norwood,
Kealey Harrison Ouellette, Gracie Lyn Peavey, Felicity Paige Perreault, Logan Winston Perry, Mack Andre Pierce, MaryJane Pike, Delaney Lee Raymond, Branden Anthony Rich, Joy Faith Lee Ruggles, Alexis Hannah Sanborn, Jacob Stephen Terrence Sanville, Garett Dean Shatney, Colby Ryan Simpson, Brian Robert Somers,
Julia Brynn Taylor, Quentin Paul Thomas, Grace Elizabeth Ulrich, Cassandra Rose Vanderhoof, Adrianna Danielle Webster, Natalie Grace Webster, Austin Daniel Wheeler, David Lee White, Nicolas Charles Willey, Gavin Williams, James Robert Young Jr, Matthew Louis Young, Owen Douglas Young-Allen, Ciara Marie Zambernardi.
