LYNDON CENTER — Being at Lyndon Institute for Twiladawn Perry feels like being at home.
And it’s no wonder: the 61-year-old, herself an alumnae of LI, has spent three of her nearly four decades in education in Vermont walking these familiar halls.
Before Christmas, Perry told the LI board that she would retire at the end of next school year, in June of 2022.
This week, that news is being shared with the wider community, as the school commences its search for Perry’s replacement to lead LI.
“I’m a little less than a year-and-a-half out, and that’s to give the Board ample time to do an appropriate head search, and also because I originally hadn’t planned on being here (as head of school) for more than a couple of years,” said Perry. “When I retire next year, I will have been in education for 39 years. My first teaching job was in 1983. Some days, I feel that old.”
Perry, who will retire at 63, says the time is right. Her husband, John, better known as “Jack,” is seven years her senior, and retired from LI a few years ago.
“There are some things we would like to do, like travel,” Perry said. “I have had the experience of watching people retire and then they are too ill or they can’t … it doesn’t happen.”
She also wants to spend more time with her 6-year-old granddaughter, Kennedy, who lives in southern N.H.
But Perry said they definitely plan to remain in the NEK.
The school’s first-ever female head also wants to spend time doing community service.
“From my years in special education, I know that there is a need for guardian ad litem for children going through the court system; that is high up there on my priority list, and I can’t volunteer when I am working here, it doesn’t work out that way,” said Perry.
She’s also interested in giving back by volunteering at some local food pantries in retirement.
Tough Year
Navigating the private high school through the global pandemic has been tough, said Perry, adding, “I am so ready for it to be done.”
She said, “I think it’s easy to sometimes brush it off and say, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal’, but underlying it, I look at what some of my employees are doing around having to teach their kids remotely and try to do a good job at their job here … I feel for people, it’s just really difficult.
“The other area of concern is … I don’t think we’re doing a poor job educating kids, but we have a number of kids who are not receiving the instruction they need because they live in a place with a poor internet connection or whatever, and I think that at the high school level we’re going to feel the results of this pandemic for the next eight years as those first, second and third graders move up through,” shared Perry.
Back in 1991, when Perry first arrived at LI as an adult and as a teacher at her old high school, she said, “… many of my former teachers were still working here and I worked with them as colleagues and mentors and then there’s people here that I’ve hired as brand-new to education, and I’ve watched them grow. I’ve seen my children go through LI and my nieces and nephews. There’s something cool about going over to White’s Market and seeing students behind the register, I know who they are, and they know who I am, it’s what makes us a good community,” she said of the inter-connectedness and small-town rapport.
“It’s just an extension of the community, and frankly, that has kept me here,” said Perry of how important those connections have been.
Perry said, “I think that the challenge for us as a school right now really is around the well being of our students because we are not able to have them here on a full-time basis, and we know that socially and emotionally, it’s not good for kids and you can see it in the kids.
“We can provide the opportunity for academic learning online, but there really is a piece of education that’s about the relationships that you build with students, and the relationships they build with each other that we’re not able to foster, and I find that just deeply concerning because there isn’t anything we can do about it, and so that’s problematic, and when you look forward to the future, I’m not sure what skills our students will have lost and that I know that the world will be different in some ways,” Perry shared.
Too, there are demographic pressures bearing down on LI — and the region’s educational institutions from PreK-university.
A year ago, Perry said, “we were talking about this, and kind of preparing, and nobody thought a year from now, we would still be dealing with this … we had assumed by now we would be back to a regular routine.”
Perry is now in her fourth year leading LI as its head of school. She is the 20th head of school at LI and a 1977 graduate; before being named the head of school, she served as the interim head of school, taking the helm after a tumultuous few years under a short-term head of school whose departure left a large deficit and a staff to rebuild.
“Twila took on the role of head of school when Lyndon Institute needed a steady hand,” said Loralee Tester, vice president of the LI Board of Trustees. “She had long been a valued community member and an incredible asset to the school, and her change in position allowed her to use her many strengths to its advantage.
“Her resilience and calm leadership helped her navigate the school through the pandemic over the last year, and the Board is grateful to her. We will embrace the next 18 months of her leadership as we search for a new head, but wish her great new adventures in her retirement in 2022.”
