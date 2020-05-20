LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute parents and the booster club pitched in to pay for signs to honor each of the 141 graduating seniors. They were placed along the front wall of the school’s football field on Wednesday.
Dr. Adam Norwood, Assistant Head for Curriculum and Instruction at LI, said the signs cost $21 each and were made locally at the Sign Depot. The business donated a huge banner placed front and center on the football field, congratulating the Class of 2020.
Parents, students and staff helped put the signs up.
On June 7 at 11 a.m. a graduation parade will be held, and was approved this week by the Village of Lyndonville Trustees with the blessing of Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris.
Students will stay in their vehicles and proceed through the main driveway to LI to receive their diplomas one at a time, remaining in their cars, from Head of School Twila Perry.
The school is trying to figure a way to honor the students who attend LI from 18 other countries, who had to return home due to the pandemic.
Parent Adrienne D’Olimpio, whose son, Duncan, is graduating, said the signs of the seniors’ portraits and a bit of information about them makes it seem like the students are “all lined up after graduation.”
After the graduation on June 7, families can take their student’s graduation signs home, said D’Olimpio. The signs need to stay in place until then.
The school hopes to host an in-person graduation for the Class of 2020 next year on Saturday of the same weekend as the Class of 2021 will graduate on the traditional graduation day of Sunday for LI.
