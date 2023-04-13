LYNDON — The seeds were planted in winter.
Six members of Lyndon Institute’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Club met over the January Term to plan an event focused on social justice.
The fruits of their labor were reaped this month.
Twenty-three students from four schools (Blue Mountain Union, North Country Union, St. Johnsbury Academy, and LI) gathered on April 8 for the inaugural Social Justice Youth Leadership Summit.
The day-long event had a transformational impact, said co-organizer LI senior Gemma Stowell.
“We wanted to create a space for these rare, tough conversations to be held and for people to learn along the way. The main goal was to build student voice and empower future leaders by educating them on important topics that will continue to show up in everyday life,” she said.
Over the course of seven-and-a-half hours, students attended workshops hosted by Umbrella, Outright Vermont, and National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Vermont.
Students were asked to learn, listen, and discuss together ideas for moving forward the goals of diversity and inclusion.
LI senior Bri Allegra said that her favorite presentation came when, “Chelsea (Umbrella) discussed the triangle of beliefs around sexual harm against anyone. This worked with my group well and we had an open discussion about our experiences and our school experiences with relationship harm, mental abuse harm, and physical abuse. It was excellent for all of us to come together and talk and learn a few things about strategies.”
Participants also heard speakers Jodi Wheeler from H.O.P.E., Lindsay Carpenter from LI’s Upward Bound program, and Aaliyah Wilburn from North Country, who delivered a speech she wrote on diversity for the Rotary Club’s annual speech content.
A keynote discussion was delivered by Vermont State Representative Taylor Small, Vermont’s first openly transgender state representative.
Small spoke to the students about being aware of their personal power as well as the importance of sitting and talking with people who may not agree with them. She told the story about her first lunch as an official in Montpelier and how she purposely sat with legislators whose views did not align with hers.
“We spoke about grandchildren,” Small said, emphasizing the importance of building
relationships with people and seeing them as whole people, not just voices of a single issue.
The summit concluded with a presentation and discussion led by 2022 Miss Vermont Alexina Federhen, representing NAMI, who spoke about mental health needs and support.
As people struggling with identity issues often experience mental health challenges, Federhen encouraged attendees to seek support right away and always to “advocate for yourself.”
For Stowell, the summit exceeded expectations.
“It was truly such a supportive, open-minded group,” she said. “I hope that this day will lead to more people caring about these causes, attending similar events to this, or even planning their own one day. We haven’t planned where to go from here but I hope we as a club can work with the workshop facilitators in the future because I know I learned a lot from them in just one day.”
During the planning stages, Stowell, the JEDI president, said her goal was to help others make positive change in their community.
“I initially became interested in these topics while participating in Umbrella’s Youth in Power Program, and I saw these topics up close while working at our local thrift store with emergency services, Helping Other People Everyday (HOPE). I truly believe these experiences allowed me to be a more empathetic and conscientious person,” she said.
JEDI advisors Jill Nichols and Chris Manges and Head of School Brian Bloomfield assisted with event preparations.
“We hear about things happening in other parts of the state that are more progressive but the NEK is different. And yet youth here need these sorts of resources as much or perhaps more than other areas because of how resistant many are around here to any sort of change especially regarding [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion],” Manges said. “These young people are the future and want the resources to be able to have these courageous conversations with their peers as well as adults. We owe it to them to make this possible.”
The Social Justice Youth Leadership Summit represents a step forward for LI’s second-year JEDI club.
Through the club, Stowell said, marginalized students have found community and empowerment.
“The JEDI club works really hard to choose the topics we’re focusing on with intentionality. Sometimes we choose topics based on the time of the year and if the month is dedicated to a topics, other times we hear student concerns and try to come up with something to help,” she said.
“The biggest difference I’ve seen since the club has started is just the way that talking about things makes people feel less alone. It’s crucial to acknowledge that we can only do what is in our control. We can’t change the entire school, but we can put topics out there and educate those who will listen. I can not emphasize enough how many times just simply talking about these topics has deeply affected our community, from tears being shed because people finally feel seen to people going on to participate in more events like these.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.