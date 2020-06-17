LYNDONVILLE — The Kingdom East School District has outgrown its central office space and is looking for a new home, which may be within easy reach. Lyndon Institute has buildings to spare, and has offered a choice of three possible locations.
Mike Lowe, assistant head for advancement at LI, said on Wednesday that the independent high school has a large campus with some vacant or under-utilized buildings, including empty dormitories from when the school had a much larger boarding program.
The school’s facilities manager, Rick Angell has been in discussions with Kingdom East’s facilities director, Marc Brown. to discuss possible lease options.
“He has shown him several different spaces on campus,” said Lowe.
The buildings being offered for possible consideration include the Hilton and Campbell dormitories, both of which are larger than the space the Kingdom East School District currently occupies on the upper floor of the Lyndon Municipal Building, and a smaller space in the Daniels building, said Lowe.
“We have space and they need space,” said Lowe. “We’re looking forward to working with them and supporting them any way we can.”
At the Kingdom East facilities committee meeting held via Zoom on Tuesday evening, committee members Tony DeMasi and Biff Mahoney discussed with Director of Finance Tisha Hankinson and Brown the possible options for leasing more space on the LI campus for the central office needs.
The three buildings range in size from 6,500 square feet to 14,000 square feet.
Brown told the committee that the cost is .50 cents per-square-foot, but the school is open to negotiating, since he told them that the district is paying less than that now to the town.
He told the committee he believes one of the buildings under consideration “would work for us.”
A former dorm would be used for offices, and he thinks that the school would be willing to look at a lower per-square-foot cost to be competitive.
The former dorm rooms are 10 by 10, reported Brown.
Mahoney asked about heat and air conditioning expenses with each of the buildings.
Brown said the two larger buildings, at 13,000 and 14,000 square feet, would be the likely contenders, saying the third possible option is too small.
The smallest building, Daniels, located just before the ice rink, is 6,500 square feet and is too small, “That one isn’t even worth talking about,” said Brown.
Campbell is the largest, at 14,000 square feet, and is located near the green across from the main campus. The Hilton dorm is located behind the Thaddeus Stevens School, which leases space on LI’s campus.
The Hilton dorm, is 13,000 square feet, and has about 25 office spaces, said Brown.
The committee members said they would like to tour the buildings and Brown said he would arrange the visit.
Brown said LI would let the Kingdom East staff use the amenities at the campus, such as the track.
Brown said he has questions such as maintenance for sprinklers and other issues. He said LI is “only looking for a 5-year term.”
Mahoney said he’s not interested in a move for that short of a time period.
“They’re kind of in the same boat as everybody else is, they know they’re going to be hurting for dorm students this year, but they’re hoping to recoup that,” said Brown. He said LI had wanted to have Kingdom East consider a 3-year lease, and he told them the district “wouldn’t even consider three years.”
Brown said, “I think it’s worth it for you to go look at them.”
DeMasi expressed concern about the lease offer being for a term of only five years.
“We definitely don’t have enough room, we’ve outgrown the room that we have,” said Brown, saying the rent is $3,500 a month for 6,400 square feet and they have 15 office spaces and one meeting room. He said they need at least 25 spaces “to be comfortable,” and a conference/meeting room.
DeMasi said, “Now we don’t have any handicapped access, we’re on the second floor.”
Having an elevator at one of the LI buildings will be a plus for storage, as well as access, the group discussed.
“I think it’s worth looking at, and Tisha talking to the finance director up there,” said Brown, saying the district will try to work on a 10-year lease.
Hankinson also noted that moving the central office to Lyndon Town School had also been put out as a possibility earlier.
