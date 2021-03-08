LI Reports No New Cases Tied To Outbreak

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute reported Monday there are no new cases related to a COVID outbreak discovered among members of the school community, and students will return to campus this week.
The number of people connected to the independent high school who tested positive for the virus reached 14 on Friday. The case count is the highest number reached for any school in Vermont tied to a single exposure point. Because of the multiple cases tied to the same source, the Vermont Department of Health considers the situation an outbreak.
The origin point of the outbreak has not been shared due to privacy concerns, but it dates back nearly two weeks ago. The initial case linked to the outbreak was discovered on Feb. 25, the day after a hockey game was played between LI and St. Johnsbury Academy. Members of both teams were tested; no Academy player or coach tested positive.
Contact tracing related to the COVID exposure point revealed the additional cases that at this point peaked at 14. Mike Lowe, LI’s Assistant Head for Advancement, said Monday that the school believes all testing results linked to the exposure point have been received.
“As of now, based on the information that we know, the outbreak is contained at 14 cases,” Lowe noted in an email.
On Wednesday, students will return to class on campus after being gone for the last two weeks. The first week was a vacation week and last week was a planned remote-only learning week. Only Monday and today were all-remote days blamed on precautions related to the outbreak.
Learning at LI is a hybrid approach as half the students are on campus one day, and the other half attends in person the next day.
“We look forward to having students back in school for in-person instruction and seeing our sports teams back in action,” LI officials noted in a statement to school families and faculty.
All winter sports teams at LI are allowed to resume except for the boys hockey team. All teams have been on hold for over a week due to COVID concerns.
Girls basketball and boys basketball game schedules resume Wednesday and Thursday. Nordic and Alpine skiing teams are back with Nordic boys competing Monday and Nordic girls competing on Wednesday. Alpine skiers will be competing Friday at Smugglers’ Notch.
LI athletes are back competing on the Kingdom Blades girls ice hockey team.
Lowe’s communication with members of the school community noted words of caution designed to avoid another outbreak disruption.
“As students return to school for academic instruction and return to their sport of choice, it is important that everyone does their part to keep the community safe,” he stated. “Please wear a mask, stay socially distanced, wash your hands often and don’t come to school or send your student to school if they/you are not feeling well.”
