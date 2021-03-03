LYNDON CENTER — The Vermont Department of Health determined Lyndon Institute has an outbreak of coronavirus.
The school reported seven new cases of the virus on Tuesday and said they were connected to three cases discovered recently.
“These 7 positive cases are connected to the positive case reported on the 25th of February and the two positive cases reported on the 28th of February,” noted information released by the school. “At this point, the Vermont Department of Health considers these connected cases an outbreak.”
The health department’s classification of an outbreak is based on the number of confirmed cases within a single facility, said Mike Lowe, Assistant Head for Advancement.
The 10 cases at LI are by far the highest number the school has seen traced to a single exposure point. Prior to Tuesday, there had only been three since the start of the school year.
The initial case was discovered on Feb. 25, the day after a hockey game was played between LI and St. Johnsbury Academy. Due to concerns of possible contact, players and coaches from both teams were tested and games were canceled. Two additional cases from LI were confirmed on Sunday.
In Lowe’s message to LI families, he said medical privacy laws prevent him from identifying whether the confirmed cases are students, school employees or both.
There have been no cases among Academy people related to the close contact with LI last week, Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell said in an email on Wednesday.
“So far none of our players or any other members of the community related to the LI outbreak have tested positive,” she said.
The Academy did share information on Wednesday about a single presumed case by someone at the school unrelated to LI’s outbreak.
“We can share that the individual has not been physically on campus since February 18, 2021,” noted a statement from the Academy’s SJA COVID Response Team. “We will work directly with the Vermont Department of Health once they confirm the case.”
The Academy resumed their hybrid on-campus and remote learning schedule on Monday, following a week of vacation. The possible COVID case will not alter the course of keeping students in the classroom.
“At this time, we have no reason to believe there has been any in-school transmission or any reason not to continue with our normal schedule,” the Academy noted.
Since the school year began at the Academy, there has been just one online-only school day due to COVID concerns.
“We are still really sticking to the protocols that have allowed us to avoid in-school spread, and to stay in school since the beginning of the year,” said Howell.
Classes at LI were by design only remote this week following a vacation week, but the newly-determined outbreak will extend remote learning at least through next Tuesday. Any extension of all-remote learning beyond Tuesday will be communicated by Monday, at the latest, wrote Lowe.
All team sports at LI remain on hold this week as a precaution. Games and practices are suspended until Monday. Officials stated more information regarding the rest of the winter sports season will be communicated on Monday.
Lowe said there were no additional confirmed cases on Wednesday but said school officials were waiting on the results of several tests.
LI officials instructed members of the school community to answer the phone if it’s from the department of health or the school. Lowe said the calls will indicate possible exposure to the virus, the need to get tested and possibly a quarantine requirement.
“Be diligent and be sure everyone is doing what the Department of Health asks,” said Lowe. “The greater degree we do that the sooner we can have students back in school.”
He said students and faculty all want to be engaging on campus.
“The virtual learning is OK for now but everyone wants to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible,” said Lowe. “We look forward to having students back in school for in-person instruction and having our athletes resuming their sport of choice.”
LI will have an update on the outbreak on Friday.
“We will continue to communicate with the community every couple of days until this outbreak is contained,” the statement from the school noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.