LI’s Original Main Building Burned 100 Years Ago

LYNDON CENTER — The Main Building that Lyndon Institute has announced plans to upgrade rose from the ashes of the school’s original building that was destroyed by fire 100 years ago.
The Caledonian-Record documented the news of the tragic fire the day it happened on Jan. 3, 1922.
“Thompson Hall, the main administration building at Lyndon Institute, was burned early Tuesday morning with its entire contents,” the front page article begins. “Nothing was saved and all that is left of the handsome historic building are the smoking walls, chimneys and a part of the bell tower.”
Lyndon Institute, which was chartered in 1867, welcomed the first students into Thompson Hall in the fall of 1870. The building was named after one of LI’s founders, Sumner S. Thompson. Online research notes Thompson moved to Lyndon in 1836. He did business as a railway contractor and as a lumber, grain and flour dealer. He served as town representative in 1860-‘61-‘66 and ‘67, was a selectman five years, served as a Caledonia County senator 1876.
Thompson Hall was 75 feet by 100 feet. It was three stories high, made of brick “with granite trimmings,” the Caledonian article stated.
According to the news report, the fire broke out a little after 1 a.m. on Jan. 3, 1922. It was a cold night.
“With the thermometer registering 25 or more degrees below zero it was a tough time to fight fire. The water froze as it flowed down the outer walls, despite the raging heat inside,” noted the Caledonian-Record.
There was no obvious early indication as to what caused the fire, though since it originated on the third floor, far from the basement furnace, the speculation was that it was sparked by an electrical problem.
Jan. 3 was supposed to be the first day back in the classroom for the 300 LI students following Christmas break. They gathered in the nearby Baptists Church that morning long enough for Headmaster O.D. Mathewson to tell them that their break would be extended by a week for officials to find other learning space arrangements.
The financial loss of the building and its contents was estimated at $75,000.
In assessing what was lost when Thompson Hall went up in flames, the article stated, “All in all it was one of the most up-to-date school buildings in northern New England.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.