LYNDON CENTER — Family and friends, as well as faculty and staff from Lyndon Institute turned out in droves to cheer on the Class of 2020 from Lyndon Institute in a parade preceding graduation Sunday morning.
Beginning on the campus of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, cars, jeeps, retro convertibles and even campers decorated with signs, students’ senior portraits, and balloons left with a police escort leading the parade down College Hill, past LI and through the heart of the village, circling Bandstand Park which was lined with supporters cheering on the graduates.
On the campus of the independent high school, a mammoth United States of America flag was suspended from ladder trucks including Lyndonville’s and the East Burke Fire Brigade, brightening the campus and the parade for graduation in these very different times.
In the parade Sunday morning, each of LI’s international and boarding students – who had to go home in March due to the pandemic, were honored with vehicles with their countries’ flags and their senior portraits displayed.
Just behind the police escort was the vehicle for Class Valedictorian Maria Manuela Di Pace Martins from San Paulo, Brazil.
Graduation moved in the past week from being a drive-up event to a choice of picking up diplomas in front of the main LI building from Head of School Twiladawn Perry and posing for a photo, or taking part later in the afternoon in small group, socially-distanced mini ceremonies on the school’s football field – where graduation typically occurs beneath a huge white tent.
On a small stage, Perry and President of LI’s Board of Trustees Lawrence V. Cipollone oversaw nine small ceremonies for a total of approximately 90 students; 33 chose the drive-up diploma only option, which happened following the parade.
Mini ceremonies on the stage for a more formal graduation experience – including the ever-important ritual of walking from LI’s main building down the hill in graduation robes – got underway at 1 p.m.
Halie Bean, salutatorian, in her recorded speech welcomed people to what she called a historic graduation celebration.
She said the year “ended strangely … to say the least,” noting the class had to grapple with the disheartening reality of the pandemic changing their senior year dramatically.
Halie said to her classmates, “Go out into the world and do what you were meant to do.”
Head of School Twila Perry in her recorded message, said, “Please know that you will always have friends here at LI, please come back to visit us … We are so proud of you.”
In one of the small ceremonies, Perry said to students that the number of things canceled or postponed during their senior year was “too long to list,” saying the group was resilient, and urging them to always believe in themselves.
Cipollone, the LI Board chair, said he likes to turn a negative into a positive, and said one way the students can later look back is that they set the record for the longest senior skip day. He told them they will always face challenges in life and it’s how they respond to them that will make the difference.
LI’s Class of 2020
Austyn Lynn Abbott, Miles Micah Adams, Owen Michael Ainsworth, Gabrielle Kimberly Allen, Maryah Lea Allen, Iván Areso, Bethany Ann Austin, Jasmin Elizabeth Baillargeon, Christopher Warren Baker, Dominique Lynn Bandy, Micheal John Bandy, Kasey Hubbard Barton, Trevor Roy Bassett, Halie Caroline Bean, Brittnee Tacalia Michelle Bell, Džamal Benda, Dayton Richard Blake, Devin Michael Blodgett, Selina Marie Boucher, Ethan Tyler Brill, Ethan Nirakar Brittain, Dane William Buckingham,
Irie Cooper Campbell, Eric Matthew Carpenter, McKayla Rae Carr, Lauren Frances Chamberlain, Sadie Mae Chamberlain, Chen Ying Yue, Marcus Bryan Clark, Elijah Sundeo Clarke, Dakota Micheal Collins, Peter Thomas Collins, Hunter Scott Cornelius, Colin Jon Cornell, Koltyn Devyn Cote, Lucas Michael Cote, Lawrence Winchester DeGeorge, Maria Manuela Di Pace Martins, Duncan Otto D’Olimpio, Gage Stetson Doty, Autumn Zoe Dunbar, Andi June Elie, Jena Millee Fillion, Teagan Raswell Foley-Rutherfurd, Jacob Cole Foster, Jeremy Manning Foster, Micayla Mae Francis,
John Michael Gagne II, Liv Gahleitner, Kate Maxine Gallant, Sidney Amanda Giambrone, Timothy Dean Goodwin, David Thomas Goss, Sage Smith Gosselin, Haleigh Bain Gould, William Lee Hutchinson, Jiang Jinfeng, Hannah Crystelle Jones, Lindsay Madison Joyal, Edna Kabenga, Robin Viola Keon, Malcolm Lee Kimball, Elaina Jo Lafond, Charlotte Lynn-Marie Laplant, Matthew Kyle Lazzaro, Li Jinyuan, Mark Thomas Liberty, Olivia Marie Liberty, Liu Pengze, Joshua James Locke, Kelsey Rebecca Locke, Isaac Yung Wai Ly, Makayla Marie Norma Lyon,
John William Mahnker, Jenna Marie Malone, Emma Renee Mann, Olivia Lynn Matteis, Jessica Morgan McAllister, Shea Patrick McCaffrey, Mckenzie Elizabeth McLeod, Tyler Luis McMahan, Forrest James Mello, Cameron Chase Messier, Tristan Eliah Miller, Mercedes Nicole Mitchell, Jacob Chase Montgomery, Selena Marie Mooney, Elizabeth Ann Morrison, Charlotte Bevan Mosedale, Jackson Charles Murray, Devin Anthony Newland, Kirbie Calista Nichols, Meredith Carys Nicol, Nash Jacob Nunn,
Nicole Madeline O’Connor, Haley Diane Ott, Leon Otter, Jake Harley Paquette, Marissa Jade Patoine, Jarrett Michael Petterson, Isaac Nicholas Pike, Kylie Marie Pilbin, Natalie Rose Potter, Kevin Douglas Rivers, Marquis Yvondrey Molech Rolle, Martin Rudolf, Damon Michael Ruggles, Shelby Ann Ruggles, Samuel Kenneth Rutledge, Connor Sebastion Sawyer, Aliyah Morgan Shatney, Cassidy Laray Sherman, Emily Brooke Sherman, Kya Kensley-Erica Rose Sigouin, Courteney Rae Simpson, Sydney Elaine Smith, Julian David Stahler, Jaka Starman, Rio Simone Torres Steen, River Journey Stern-Carney, Aaron Scott Stevens, David Michael Stevens,
Zachary Alan Tanner, Caitlin Emerson Taylor, Jacklyne Chasity Therriault, Arizon Robert Tobyne, Kamryn Julia Trepanier, Victoria Marie Valentine, Christopher Steven Vanderhoof, Magdaléna Voldr̀ichová, Jaedyn Amber Wade, Rebecca Diane Walker, Spencer John Ward, Teagan Cassady Wheeler, Sebastian Maximillian Whitcomb-Paulson, Cordell Scott Willey, Dylan Michael Williams, Jenny Boldermo Winsvold, Wu You, Zhao Congyang.
