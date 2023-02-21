LYNDON — Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy look to rally opposition against an “existential threat.”
LI and SJA this week launched letter-writing campaigns against two bills, S.66 and H.258, that would restrict public funding for private schools.
The legislation could be a first step towards dismantling Vermont’s four independent academies, including LI and SJA, critics said.
LI published a statement Monday and SJA issued an appeal Tuesday, asking supporters to write lawmakers against the bills.
Both schools shared email addresses for local legislators, members of the House and Senate Education Committee, and Gov. Phil Scott.
The schools warned that S.66 and H.258 would limit school choice, facilitate a public takeover of private schools, and potentially force independent schools like LI and SJA to shut down.
“We need you to help us spread the word about what these bills would do to our communities,” wrote SJA Headmaster Sharon Howell in her appeal letter. “Your messages can be short or they can be long, but it is important that all communication is positive and focused on kids, families, and an education system of partnerships among schools that provides excellent opportunities and choices in a rural landscape. The point: Our system of education is thriving—do not destroy it. Please oppose S.66 and H.258.”
LI made a similar appeal in its statement.
“LI strongly opposes S. 66 and H. 258” and urged the public “If you agree, please use your voice.”
DOUBTS ABOUT EXCEPTIONS
In response to a Supreme Court ruling, S.66 and H.258 are intended to block taxpayer funding for religious schools.
To do that, the bills would end public support for all private schools, including the Thaddeus Stevens and Riverside Schools.
It carves out exceptions for private therapeutic, educational facilities (serving students with disabilities) and Vermont’s four historic independent academies (Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy, Burr and Burton, and Thetford Academy).
However, Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy officials are wary of that exception.
“That exception depends on us becoming very different institutions, stripped of many of the things our communities cherish about us. There is no mistaking the intention to make us into a public school through designation,” Howell said.
LI officials agreed, adding, “On the surface, it appears that the four independent schools are protected, however the new guidelines would effectively force us to adopt many, if not all, of the restrictions placed on public schools.”
Those restrictions could cause LI and SJA to lower their quality standards and hiring standards — and potentially open the door for public school districts to buy out private institutions.
The outcome could be catastrophic for local communities, including the approximately 1,300 students enrolled at LI and SJA.
“These bills will create inequity in our educational system,” Howell said. “Those pushing these proposals, including most of the Vermont educational associations (VPA, NEA, VSBA, and VSA) are citing equity and anti-discrimination as the reason for reform, while ignoring the very real potential inequity being created, including widening the rural-urban opportunity gap.”
“Right now, you have educational options regardless of your family’s means—you don’t have to have thousands of dollars to choose SJA or LI or Riverside or any one of the other excellent schools in this area. If S.66 and H.258 pass, you will lose your right to make that decision, and your children will lose access to the kinds of educational opportunities that these schools provide in their communities.”
Should Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy shut down, Northeast Kingdom communities would be irreversibly harmed and class divisions would widen.
“Only the wealthiest families would be able to afford the cost of any remaining independent schools moving forward, almost ensuring greater inequities rather than working to reduce them,” the LI statement said.
BACKGROUND
According to previous reports, lawmakers in the Senate and the House believe the state currently has a school tuition system that would require public money to be used to pay for education at schools considered religious.
This became an issue when the U.S. Supreme Court last summer ruled that the state of Maine was in violation of the Constitution by refusing to offer public funding to students enrolled in religious schools.
To avoid this, some legislators are seeking changes to the current system. S. 66 would address the issue by ending the centuries-old system of school choice and its mix of independent schools.
Supporting the bill is a group called the Education Equity Alliance, which is made up of the Vermont NEA, the Vermont Principals’ Association, the Vermont Superintendents Association and the Vermont School Boards Association.
“To the greatest extent possible, the bill is a stabilizing response to the change made by the Supreme Court,” said Sue Ceglowski, the executive director of the Vermont School Boards Association. “The bill maintains historic community choice while modernizing Vermont’s public education system to align with both Vermont and US Constitutional requirements. It also provides safeguards for students and taxpayers.”
LOCAL OPINIONS
The following are opinions on S.66 and H.258 that have been publicly expressed by local education and political leaders.
Lyndon Institute Head of School Brian Bloomfield said “S. 66 and H. 258 are dangerous bills for many reasons, but first and foremost is that any law that promises to choose for you instead of you choosing is a bad law. Any law that privileges a system over the family’s care and knowledge of their child is a bad law.”
St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell said “[S.66] bill threatens our independence by placing restrictions on our receipt of public tuition and essentially removing the category of ‘approved independent school’ from the educational landscape.” She said SJA’s independence allowed it to deliver high-quality education and respond quickly to student needs. “Our independence, in other words, is something I am not only willing but resolved to protect.”
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) Superintendent Mark Tucker said “Some of the rhetoric from the independent school lobby has referred to S.66 as an “existential threat” to the independent schools, but I would argue that public dollars going to private religious schools would be a real existential threat to existing independent schools and public schools. So maybe a partnership – which might require a bit more flexibility than we have seen in the rhetoric so far – makes more sense than just making this a battle between public and independent schools, when it really is not.”
The Kingdom East School Board adopted a resolution in support of school choice with caveats. It reads in part, “The Board supports school choice and the educational opportunities that are available, provided that independent schools are able to assure nondiscriminatory, equitable, and transparent admissions, enrollment and retention practices as required by the State of Vermont and federal law.”
State Rep. Scott Beck (R-Caledonia-Essex) said S.66 and H.258 — pushed by lobbying groups Vermont NEA, Vermont School Boards Association, Vermont Superintendents Association, and Vermont Principals Association to end the flow of public funds to religious schools — was “a sledgehammer approach” and not a credible surgical solution.”
Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce (NEKCC) Executive Director Darcie McCann said “I am not sure where S.66 will land at session’s end but I would give the legislator who introduced the bill a failing grade for not only demonstrating a lack of research on the matter but an inability to see and serve the needs of the entire state.”
Vermont Independent Schools Association (VISA) Executive Director Mill Moore said “S.66 would completely dismantle a system that has successfully delivered high-quality educational opportunities for rural Vermont students for well over a century.”
Former Vermont State Board of Education Chair Oliver Olsen said “The indisputable fact is that S.66 would prohibit school districts from paying tuition for general education to any independent school, with the exception of four historic academies. School choice - as we know it - would cease to exist since nearly all independent schools, like Riverside or Thaddeus Stevens, would be cast off as inaccessible options for all but those who can afford to pay tuition out of pocket. This is the existential threat that many families and independent schools in some of the most rural parts of the state are beginning to confront.”
